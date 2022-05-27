'He suffered setbacks in personal life but he came back well': Akhtar hails India star's incredible return to T20I team

Sunrisers Hyderabad pace sensation Umran Malik's maiden India call-up became the biggest talking point of BCCI's squad announcement for the impending five-match T20I series against South Africa. However, it also saw the return of some notable players, who have been rewarded a place in the T20I side again on the back of an impressive season in the IPL 2022. Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar hailed one of those India stars for overcoming the setbacks he faced in his personal life and making a return to the the team yet again.

Akhtar was particularly impressed with Dinesh Karthik's comeback to the Indian team. Scoring 324 runs in 15 innings at a strike rate of 187.28 with one half-century score, Karthik has taken IPL 2022 by a storm with his incredible power-hitting skills in the slog overs.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Akhtar admitted that he has closely followed Karthik's career and hence was full of praise for the manner in which the 36-year-old made a return to the Indian team.

“I usually avoid speaking about people’s personal lives. What I want to say here is that he had suffered some setbacks in his personal life, but he came back really well after that. I have followed his personal life and read quite a bit about it. And I really like how he has come back. I would say well done to him. This is what attitude is all about," he said.

The Pakistan cricket legend has also hailed Karthik's longevity in the sport.

“It’s a big thing. Dinesh Karthik is a player from my era. He’s really fit and mentally strong. Good things happen to good people. Great to see the way he has made a comeback into the Indian team. My best wishes are with him," he added.

Karthik will next be seen in action in RCB's crucial Qualifier 2 match against Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad on Friday.

