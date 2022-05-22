Home / Cricket / Umran Malik earns maiden India call up for South Africa T20Is, Cheteshwar Pujara back for England Test
cricket

Umran Malik earns maiden India call up for South Africa T20Is, Cheteshwar Pujara back for England Test

  • The BCCI on Sunday announced India's squad for the three-match T20I series against South Africa, which begins on June 9.
Umran Malik; Cheteshwar Pujara
Umran Malik; Cheteshwar Pujara
Published on May 22, 2022 05:37 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk

KL Rahul will be leading Team India when it returns to action in the T20I series against South Africa, starting June 9. The opener makes a comeback to the T20I squad after more than 10 months, having last appeared in the series against Sri Lanka in July. Incidentally, Dhawan was the captain of the Indian team during the Sri Lanka T20Is as well. The BCCI selection committee met on Sunday to pick India squads for the SA T20Is, as well as the fifth and final Test of the series against England, scheduled to take place between July 1-5 in Edgbaston.

The squad for the South Africa T20Is sees a number of new faces, with the likes of Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh, earning a maiden call-up. All-rounder Hardik Pandya also makes a return to the Indian team for the first time since the T20 World Cup last year, owing to his consistent performances in the 2022 Indian Premier League with Gujarat Titans.

Here is India's T20I squad: KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk),Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Here is India's Test squad for rescheduled fifth Test against England - Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
team india india vs south africa kl rahul + 1 more
team india india vs south africa kl rahul
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out