'He's dangerous striker of the ball. Get him to Australia': Hayden backs 31-year-old uncapped star for IND's T20 WC team

  • In this season, the 31-year-old has scored 393 runs in 13 matches at an average of 39.30 and a strike rate of 161.72. The tally also comprises three half-centuries with a top score of 76.
File photo of Matthew Hayden.(Getty Images)
File photo of Matthew Hayden.(Getty Images)
Published on May 22, 2022 04:17 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

The 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) has given the selectors umpteen options to choose from for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. It will indeed be a happy headache for the selection committee who will eventually frame a 15-member squad for the big tournament, but veteran cricketers and experts of the game have kept backing quite a few star players. Australia legend Matthew Hayden is among them who has backed a 31-year-old uncapped Indian for the T20 World Cup which will be played in October. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

Hayden talked about Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Rahul Tripathi, who has long flown under the radar despite good knocks. In this season, Tripathi has scored 393 runs in 13 matches at an average of 39.30 and a strike rate of 161.72. The tally also comprises three half-centuries with a top score of 76.

Hailing his abilities, Hayden, in conversation with Star Sports, opined that Tripathi could be a “dangerous” batting option for India on the bouncy tracks of Australia. 

"I just love his ability to go hard upfront. The way Tripathi is taking the responsibility to strike the ball hard is brilliant. I think he has the real potential in the future to go all the way to the international level," Hayden said.

"He's a dangerous striker of the ball, someone who plays on both sides of the wicket. His ability to play short-pitched balls at ease impresses me in particular. You get him to Australia (for the T20 WC) because he can play those brilliant shots on the bouncy pitches there," he added.

While the T20 World Cup squad announcement is still a long way to go, India will be playing four T20I series before the tournament starting with the three-match series at home against South Africa in June. And Tripathi could be in reckoning for the series.

SRH will play their final game in IPL 2022 on Sunday, against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. 

 

