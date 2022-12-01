He tells me, 'you came to us as a net bowler and now...': Haris Rauf reveals chat with Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli

Pakistan star Haris Rauf is widely regarded as one of the fastest bowlers in the current generation of cricketers. Having made his international debut in 2020, Haris has represented the side in 15 ODIs and 57 T20Is and made his maiden Test appearance against England in the first match of the series in Rawalpindi, that began on Thursday (December 1). Haris gained prominence after his stint for the Melbourne Stars in the 2019-20 edition of the Big Bash League, where he picked 20 wickets in 10 innings.

During the time, he was also called as a net bowler by the Indian team that was on a tour of Australia. In an interview with Cricwick, Haris recalled the days when he trained with Team India and talked about his conversation with then-head coach, Ravi Shastri.

“Aksar unse (Ravi Shastri) mulakat hoti hai, wo kehte hai ‘yaar ek net bowler jaise tum hamare paas aye they…aur jis tarah tum world me bowling kar rahey ho tumhara ek naam hai. Jab hum tumko dekhte hai to hume kafi khushi milti hai'. To unhe sara pata hai jaise Virat bhai bhi kafi appreciate karte hai ki ek time tum net bowler bhi they.” (Whenever I meet Shastri, he always reminds me how I was a net bowler once and now you have so much fame. So, he knows where I came from and he is happy to see me)," said Haris.

Rauf said he has shared a good rapport with Kohli, having bowled to him at the India nets during the 2018-19 series when the last Test was held at the SCG.

“Virat bhai bhi kafi appreciate karte hai ki ek time tum net bowler bhi they. (Even Virat Kohli appreciates where I have reached. He told me that you bowled at our nets and now it is good to see you do well at international level.).”

