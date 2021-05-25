‘He told me that my time has come, I know you’ll do well’: Avesh Khan explains how Ricky Ponting grooms young DC players

Avesh Khan has lauded Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting for backing the youngsters of the team. The left-arm pacer also added that the former Australian captain has helped the team improve its performance in all departments.

The Delhi-based franchise rose to success under the guidance of Ricky Ponting. After getting appointed as the head coach in 2018, the three-time World Cup winner took DC to the playoffs in 2019 but lost to MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in qualifier 2. They kept on growing stronger as a unit and made it to the final of IPL 2029 but lost the game by 5 wickets. In 2021, they won six out of 8 matches before the tournament was suspended and finished at the top of the points table.

In a recent interview with Cricket Next, Avesh explained how Ponting works hard with the players and help them to perform up to their potential.

“Last two seasons we have been doing well, we qualified for the playoffs, played the final last season. Even during this season, we won six out of eight matches,” said Khan.

“Ricky sir has always backed me. I have been associated with him for some time now, so he knows me well. He backs all his young players, speaks to them before and after the games. He gives his inputs on how we can improve ourselves. During team meetings, he’s very positive. Personally, he is fond of me and backs me. Before my first match this season, he told me that my time has come, I know you will do well. You have learned a lot so now the time has come for you to deliver,” he added.

Ponting’s advice has helped Avesh with his bowling as he finished as the highest wicket-taker for the Delhi Capitals. He scalped 14 wickets from 8 matches at an average of 16.50. His hard work paid off well as the left-arm has been selected as one of the standby players for India’s upcoming tour of England.