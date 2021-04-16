'He tries to hit down the ground a lot': Jaydev Unadkat reveals his plan to dismiss Prithvi Shaw

Having hit a rampant 38-ball 72 against Chennai Super Kings, Prithvi Shaw was always going to be a prized wicket for Rajasthan Royals during their match against Delhi Capitals, and on Thursday, fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat ensured there would not be an encore from the bat of the young opening batsman. Unadkat rocked Delhi Capitals top order, reducing them to 36/3, dismissing Shaw in his first over, Shikhar Dhawan in second and Ajinkya Rahane in the next.

Getting the wicket of the dangerous Shaw – who recently scored over 800 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy – was high on Unadkat's agenda and the fast bowler revealed the planning that helped him succeed against the DC opening batsman.

"Field placements are something which we talk about a lot in our bowler meetings as well. We had a couple of plans in place for Prithvi (Shaw). He played really well last game, and he tries to hit it down the ground a lot," Unadkat, who was adjudged Player of the Match for his figures of 3/15 from four overs, said after the match.

"And if we have protection down there, the batsman will obviously try and do something new, be it Prithvi or anyone else. If the ball is doing something, then you will go out of your way and try to play a shot. That is what Prithvi eventually did. Lucky to get his wicket in that over itself."

Last season, Unadkat featured in seven matches for RR, picking up four wickets. His two overs against RCB, where AB de Villiers took him for plenty, landed him in hot waters. This season, Unadkat did not play the opening contest against PBKS, but got off to a roaring start last night. Calling his performance a 'homecoming', Unadkat said he couldn't have asked for a better start.

"I think I have a lot of experience now. This was kind of a homecoming for me. I would like to bowl with the freedom I got with the new ball, something I couldn’t do last season. This time, I didn’t get the first game; so I knew when the chances came, I’d have to take them. Worked out really well today," Unadkat said.

"If you see the stats, I think I only bowled about 4 or 5 change-of-pace deliveries. It was the wickets I got. That’s why it seemed like I bowled more, but it was about hitting the hard lengths today. There was moisture, and I made use of it today".