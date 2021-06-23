‘He wanted to make a statement to NZ bowlers that he wasn’t scared’: Hogg lauds Kohli for not sending a nightwatchman

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has lauded Virat Kohli for coming in to bat after the dismissal of Rohit Sharma at the stroke of stumps on Day 5 of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton.

Kiwi pacer Tim Southee trapped the Indian opener in front minutes before the end of the fifth day’s play. With only a few over left, the Indian captain came out to bat instead of sending a nightwatchman. He returned unbeaten on 8 while India posted 64/2, leading New Zealand by 32 runs.

In his latest YouTube video, Hogg said heaped praise on the Indian captain, stating that Kohli made a huge statement by walking in to bat after the opener perished.

“India lost two quick wickets last night. Rohit Sharma, just before stumps, was a crucial wicket for New Zealand to get. But, the one thing I liked about that one particular moment was Virat Kohli not going for the nightwatchman when he could have,” Hogg said.

“In tough conditions, he went out and led his troops from the front. He wanted to make a statement to New Zealand bowlers that he was not scared of them. He was not shy and wanted to set himself up for a big innings today,” he added.

Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara will resume the innings on the reserve day as they will look to make the most of conditions as the forecast predicts good weather in Southampton. Hogg opined that there is plenty of cricket to be played today with New Zealand being in the driver seat.

“This Test match is alive and well. I think that there is going to be a result at the end of it. There is plenty of cricket to be played today. There is going to be sunshine around and, finally, we are going to get a full day’s play. New Zealand is in the box seat for me,” he said.