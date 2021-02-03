'He was at the top of his mark': Will Pucovski says facing Jasprit Bumrah felt like playing PlayStation game

Will Pucovski, the 23-year-old opening batsman who made his Test debut for Australia in the Sydney Test against India, has described what it is like to face fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. In a rather hilarious comparison, Pucovski explained how batting against Bumrah reminded him of playing cricket games on the PlayStation.

Opening the batting in the third Test at the SCG, it was Pucovski who took strike first up to Bumrah instead of Warner, with the 23-year-old revealing how the entire experience took him back to his teenage days when he would spend a fair amount of time playing video games.

"I actually genuinely felt like I like was playing PlayStation game, it was like International Cricket 2011 or something on PlayStation. They had this view, so I still remember faking illness to get a day off school when the game came out," Pucovski said on The Grade Cricketer YouTube channel when asked about his experience of facing Bumrah.

Pucovski scored a half-century in his first innings batting for Australia. The 23-year-old batsman hit four boundaries en route to scoring 62 off 110 balls before being given out LBW to India pacer Navdeep Saini, also making his Test debut. In the second innings, Pucovski was out for 10, edging Mohammed Siraj to substitute wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha. He later hurt his shoulder whole fielding and was ruled out of the Brisbane Test.

Pucovski explained the whole video game experience, narrating how he was a big Shane Watson fan and would mostly play as the former Australia all-rounder in the games.

"I loved Shane Watson at that time. So, whenever Shane Watson was opening the batting, it might have been Ashes cricket, it was one of the games, and they had this new view. I thought it was pretty cool where you were like a bit of a spider cam above the batter, so you'd be almost facing, and I'd never played a proper game at the SCG before," Pucovski went on.

"Still, I had played a PlayStation game there, getting Shane Watson a 100 on Ashes cricket whatever year it was when I skipped a day of school. So, I still remember it, and I was like I genuinely remember sitting there Bumrah was at the top of his mark, and I'm like I know this because this is what happened when I was facing England with Shane Watson."