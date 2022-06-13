'He was just brilliant. He'll be huge plus for India in T20 WC in Australia': Gavaskar's big praise for 32-year-old star

There was one and only one standout performer for India in their four-wicket defeat to South Africa on Sunday at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. The 32-year-old's impressive show gave some hope to the Indian team before a 64-run stand between Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller helped the visitors bounce back in style and wrap up the chase in 18.2 overs. And despite the loss, former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar was effusive in his praise for India star.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivered a sensational performance in Cuttack in the second T20I game of the five-match series. He got opener Reeza Hendricks out with a perfect inswinger in his very first over to give India a perfect start to defending their total. In his next over, he got the better of Dwaine Pretorius with a knuckleball and they returned for his final over in the powerplay to dismiss Rassie van der Dussen for just one.

Bhuvneshwar's 3 for 10 with the new ball left South Africa wounded at 29 for three at the end of the powerplay. This was the first time in 10 years Bhuvneshwar picked three wickets in the powerplay. His last was against Pakistan in Bengaluru back in 2012.

“He was just outstanding. I thoroughly enjoyed it. It was good thinking...and skill-level as well. When Reeza Hendricks was on strike, he knew he struggles against the inswinger. He got one right and knocked him over. Dwaine Pretorius walked in next and he decide to take him on, but is knocked out with the knuckleball. Just brilliant control and execution,” said former South Africa captain Graeme Smith on Star Sports after the match.

Bhuvneshwar returned for his final over at the fag end of the chase to dismiss Wayne Parnell for just one. And despite his efforts reading 4 for 13, India lost by 4 wickets. But Gavaskar hailed the veteran's performance in the game and explained why he would be a huge plus for India in the impending T20 World Cup in Australia.

“He was just brilliant. The white ball doesn't swing that much, in the air or off the surface, but he has got that capability. And that is why it was very good captaincy from Rishabh Pant to give him that third over in which he got a wicket as well. Because after that the ball wouldn't have moved that much as well and Bhuvneshwar would have been ineffective. But to have someone like him in Australia, where there will that little bit of more carry and bounce, I think that will be a huge plus,” he said.

