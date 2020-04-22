‘He was not a technical captain, but...’: Inzamam-ul-Haq reveals why Imran Khan was a great captain

cricket

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 13:48 IST

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has said that Imran Khan, despite not being a very tactical and technical captain, was one of the most successful and respected leaders because he backed his players and always knew how to get the best out of his players.

In a conversation with Rameez Raja on YouTube, Inzamam spoke about the 1992 World Cup campaign when he was not performing to his potential and yet, Imran kept backing him to do well. The right-hander repaid the faith with a superb innings against New Zealand as his knock of 60 off 37 balls brought Pakistan back in the match. In the final match against England, he scored 42 runs from just 35 balls.

“Imran (bhai) was not a very technical captain, but he knew how to get the most out of his players. He backed the young players, he backed the players he believed in and this made him a great captain,”Inzamam said.

“He would not drop any player if he failed in one series as he believed in giving the player a long rope and this the biggest reason why everyone in the side respected him so much,” he further added.

Recalled incident on a flight

Inzamam also spoke about how he had to sit beside Imran Khan in the flight after a day he had failed in one match in the world cup.

“Next day, while boarding our plane, I was trying to find my seat. I found out that Imran Khan had the seat next to mine. I thought that when the time is bad it is completely bad. I had to listen to so much yesterday and today is going to be no different. I sat in my seat,” he said.

“Imran bhai looked at me and said that the pull shot I played meant that I was in great form. This is the type of confidence he gave to the players,” Inzamam said.