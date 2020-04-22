e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘What a high pressure match’: Sachin Tendulkar recalls sensational last over against South Africa in 1993 thriller

‘What a high pressure match’: Sachin Tendulkar recalls sensational last over against South Africa in 1993 thriller

Speaking about his bowling efforts, Tendulkar’s memorable final over in the 1993 Hero Cup semifinal clash against South Africa is still deemed as one of his finest bowling efforts.

cricket Updated: Apr 22, 2020 13:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Sachin Tendulkar with the ball.
File image of Sachin Tendulkar with the ball.(Getty Images)
         

Sachin Tendulkar is known for his stellar record with the bat. He holds the record for most number of centuries in ODIs and Test cricket, and also for most runs in both the format. Tendulkar is the only cricketer to have scored 100 international tons in cricket. Apart from his batting genius, Sachin was also a handy bowler, a bowler captains relied on to pick important wickets.The 46-year-old, in his career, has taken 46 Test wickets and 154 ODI wickets - and a sole T20I wicket as well.

Also read: Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice and struck a six

Speaking about his bowling efforts, Tendulkar’s memorable final over in the 1993 Hero Cup semifinal clash against South Africa is still deemed as one of his finest bowling efforts. In a reply to ICC’s post on Tendulkar’s achievements by the age of 20,  Tendulkar recalled the memorable over.

“Also bowled a fun last over in a semi-final match against South Africa at Eden Gardens! What a high pressure match that was, ICC,” Tendulkar wrote on Twitter. 

Playing at Eden Gardens, India had set a target of 196 to the Proteas in the do-or-die clash. South Africa needed 6 to win in the final over with two wickets in hand. Brian McMillan, who was batting at 48, ran a single in the first ball from Tendulkar in the final over. An attempt to get a double led to Fanie de Villiers getting run out. 

In the next five balls, Proteas needed 5 to win with Allan Donald on strike. Tendulkar bowled three dot balls to Donald, who then ran for a single in the 5th ball of the over to return strike to McMillan. With four to win in the final ball, McMillan tried to slog the ball, but could only run a single, and India won the match by 3 wickets.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Aviation ministry HQ to be sealed after staffer tests Covid-19 positive
Aviation ministry HQ to be sealed after staffer tests Covid-19 positive
‘Will ensure your safety’: Amit Shah tells doctors on Covid-19 frontline
‘Will ensure your safety’: Amit Shah tells doctors on Covid-19 frontline
Rahul Gandhi invites public suggestions on stimulus needed for MSME revival
Rahul Gandhi invites public suggestions on stimulus needed for MSME revival
LIVE: US-China ties need ‘serious rethinking’, says Chinese envoy to US
LIVE: US-China ties need ‘serious rethinking’, says Chinese envoy to US
‘Had he captained for long time...’ Gambhir on best captain he played under
‘Had he captained for long time...’ Gambhir on best captain he played under
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Oil is so cheap that traders are hunting ships, trains, even caverns to store it
Oil is so cheap that traders are hunting ships, trains, even caverns to store it
Watch what US President Donald Trump said on 60-days immigration ban
Watch what US President Donald Trump said on 60-days immigration ban
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19Covid-19 Cases IndiaFacebook - Reliance Jio dealDonald TrumpCovid-19 state tallyEarth Day

don't miss

latest news

India news

cricket news