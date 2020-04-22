‘What a high pressure match’: Sachin Tendulkar recalls sensational last over against South Africa in 1993 thriller

cricket

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 13:02 IST

Sachin Tendulkar is known for his stellar record with the bat. He holds the record for most number of centuries in ODIs and Test cricket, and also for most runs in both the format. Tendulkar is the only cricketer to have scored 100 international tons in cricket. Apart from his batting genius, Sachin was also a handy bowler, a bowler captains relied on to pick important wickets.The 46-year-old, in his career, has taken 46 Test wickets and 154 ODI wickets - and a sole T20I wicket as well.

Also read: Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice and struck a six

Speaking about his bowling efforts, Tendulkar’s memorable final over in the 1993 Hero Cup semifinal clash against South Africa is still deemed as one of his finest bowling efforts. In a reply to ICC’s post on Tendulkar’s achievements by the age of 20, Tendulkar recalled the memorable over.

“Also bowled a fun last over in a semi-final match against South Africa at Eden Gardens! What a high pressure match that was, ICC,” Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

Also bowled a fun last over in a semi-final match against South Africa at Eden Gardens! What a high pressure match that was, @ICC! 🤯#MeAt20 https://t.co/7pQPPIIsZ9 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 21, 2020

Playing at Eden Gardens, India had set a target of 196 to the Proteas in the do-or-die clash. South Africa needed 6 to win in the final over with two wickets in hand. Brian McMillan, who was batting at 48, ran a single in the first ball from Tendulkar in the final over. An attempt to get a double led to Fanie de Villiers getting run out.

In the next five balls, Proteas needed 5 to win with Allan Donald on strike. Tendulkar bowled three dot balls to Donald, who then ran for a single in the 5th ball of the over to return strike to McMillan. With four to win in the final ball, McMillan tried to slog the ball, but could only run a single, and India won the match by 3 wickets.