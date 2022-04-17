'He was the villain for me. He should've retired out like Ashwin': Srikkanth lashes out at Aussie star for DC's loss

Dinesh Karthik's redemption act continued with his thunderous 66 at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, but Delhi Capitals opener David Warner had threatened to ruin his party and he got a quickfire half-century and got the team off to a great start in the chase of 190. Delhi were well at par with the asking rate in the powerplay phase despite losing Prithvi Shaw early and Warner ensured that the team remains in the hunt for the total even as the fielders moved out. By the 11th over, Delhi were only a tad behind the required rate, and despite a deep batting order, they fell 16 runs short. And India legend Krishnamachari Srikkanth blamed Aussie star Mitchell Marsh for the loss.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Marsh, who was handed his debut cap for Delhi on Saturday was coming back after recovering from an injury, struggled to score even a single boundary. In the 24 balls he faced, he scored just 14 runs, all in singles and comprising 11 dot balls.

ALSO READ: 'They have already got Pant': Ex-NZ pacer explains how India can make place for Dinesh Karthik in T20 World Cup squad

Speaking on Crichunt on YouTube, Srikkanth slammed Marsh's approach in the game, called him a “villain” and opined that he should have retired out like R Ashwin did for Rajasthan Royals.

“David Warner was very brilliant and because of the pressure created by Mitch Marsh one and lasted...come on Mitch, you should have thought out or just said retired out. That's the best way out like what Ashwin did because you had a deep batting order then by the time the run rate had climbed up to 13-14 runs per over Rishabh Pant tried desperately but the villain for me is Mitch Marsh,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Frankly speaking, they were off to a good start and Warner was in terrific form but because of the pressure put on by Marsh Warner got out and Pant had to go after every ball and he also got out. These are the two important factors - that one over of Fizz and the knock of Mitch Marsh. It finished off Delhi Capitals."

Delhi captain Rishabh Pant, however, did not blame Marsh for the loss and instead felt that the over from Mustafizur Rahman against Karthik was the turning point in the match.

"Can't blame Marsh, it was his first match and looked a bit rusty, but we could have done better in the middle overs. The wicket got better and better as the innings went along, that over from Mustafizur was a game-changer for us," he said in the post-match presentation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}