'He will be back scoring runs at the WTC final': Deep Dasgupta backs under-fire India batsman
Indian opener Shubman Gill had a dream Test debut in Australia where he scored 259 runs in three matches - including a match-winning 91 in India's historic triumph at Gabba, Brisbane. His impressive outing in the series Down Under promoted him in the Test series against England but home but the youngster struggled to replicate his performance at home.
Gill’s number in the recently-concluded England Tests were far from impressive. In 4 Tests, he has managed just 119 runs at an average of 19. He scored one half-century and secured a couple of ducks as well. As the fight for every spot in India’s XI is intense, questions on his form are expected to rise.
ALSO READ | Ben Stokes reveals ‘dramatic weight loss’ England players suffered in 4th Test
However, former Indian cricketer Deep Dasgupta thinks otherwise. While speaking to Sports Today, the cricketer-turned-commentator said that Gill will eventually ‘will figure it out’ and expected that the youngster will ‘learn from his mistakes’.
“I think Shubman Gill will figure it out. In Australia, in the first series, he started getting out to Pat Cummins against away-going deliveries. He started coming across to counter the swing. In the England series, the English seamers bowled in-swing and he has been in trouble, facing inswingers. He has got out LBW, bowled to the balls coming in. As a youngster, you have made adjustments to counter certain kinds of deliveries. Those adjustments have worked against you in a different series," Dasgupta told Sports Today.
“These are all part of the learning curve for someone as young as Shubman Gill. I am sure he has learnt his lessons. I am sure he will be back, scoring runs at the WTC final. He should be ready. There is a lot of cricket he will play before the WTC, he will play the IPL and hopefully score runs in the IPL.
“I am sure he will be back. These are part of a cricketer's life, ups and downs. He should be fine, he will learn from his mistakes,” he added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
You can't belong to team if you don’t perform your best everyday: Jhulan Goswami
- Jhulan Goswami claimed 4 for 42 to set up India’s nine-wicket win over South Africa in the second ODI, helping the side level the five-match series 1-1.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Option to skip IPL never on table, can’t ignore financial advantages: Buttler
- The British media grilled Buttler on players in all likelihood skipping the Test series against New Zealand starting June 2 if their franchises get to the play-offs starting in last week of May.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia to reschedule South Africa tour 'as soon as possible'
- Cricket Australia interim Chief Executive Hockley said the "first step" to mending the board's relationship with Cricket South Africa was to come to a resolution with revised dates.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shaw breaks Dhoni and Kohli's record with unbeaten 185 in Vijay Hazare Trophy
- Shaw achieved the feat when he hammered an unbeaten 185 off 123 balls against Saurashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandya bowls full tilt with tweaked action, Dhawan may be benched for T20Is
- Hardik Pandya has started bowling full tilt at the nets with a slightly tweaked action, while Shikhar Dhawan is unlikely to get any game in the five-match T20 series
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
INDW vs SAW, 2nd ODI: Action through images
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'After Gavaskar, haven't seen a better Indian Test opening batsman than Sehwag'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Road Safety World Series: Sachin plays a classic straight drive in nets- WATCH
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijay Hazare Trophy: UP beat Delhi by 46 runs to reach semi-final
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
INDW vs SAW, 2nd ODI: Smriti Mandhana slams fifty, sets world record
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shaw storm puts Mumbai into semis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Bet none of our players will leave IPL because they miss their wife or kids'
- Geoffrey Boycott feels the ECB should dock money should players give precedence to IPL than playing for England.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali climbs to second, Mandhana remains at 7th
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Even Azharuddin went through a similar phase': Former coach on Gill's struggle
- India vs England: Gill's roller-coaster form reminds the ex coach of former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I am sure he will be back, scoring runs at the WTC final': Deep Dasgupta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox