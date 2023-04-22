'He will be banging that door down': Ravi Shastri's big prediction for 20-year-old IPL star's India chances

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been as much about the emergence of youngsters, both Indian and foreign, as it has been about the star power of the teams. The likes of David Warner, Rashid Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah are among many modern day greats who first became household names due to their performances in the IPL.

Ravi Shastri was impressed with the India youngster's fearlessness(Getty)

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians have been a big contributor in the development of young and uncapped talent, having given big breaks to the likes of Hardik and Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Bumrah and more recently, Marco Jansen. Now, it seems they have another future star in their hands in the form of 20-year-old batter Tilak Varma. Varma has averaged a stunning 53.50 at a strike rate of 158.52 this season, scoring 214 runs in five matches. He has been MI's highest run scorer despite batting at No.5. All in all, the left-hander has scored 611 runs in 19 matches at a strike rate of 139.50 and average of 40.73 in his short IPL career.

Varma's performances this season have garnered praise from a number of commentators and former players. Among those is former India head coach Ravi Shastri. Shastri, who also captained India in his 11-year international career, has stated that Varma will be knocking on the doors of the national team soon.

“A standout player is Tilak Varma, who I think I said in the second game or third game on commentary I said he is an India Player in the near future. He will be banging that door down because he has got that all-round ability not just to finish it off at the end, the clarity of thought when he comes out to bat, what impresses me the most is his first ten balls, he is not afraid to take his chances, play shots, back his strengths,” said Shastri on ESPNCricinfo.

Shastri noted that Varma has been going after bowlers regardless of who they are and how big a name the player is in the international circuit. "As Rohit said a very good line at the presenatation yesterday (he doesn't play the bowler, he plays the ball), he is not worried about the reputation in the sense that he is not overawed by the bowler, he plays whats on offer , he plays irrespective of the name, he doesn't play the name, he plays the ball and which is there for everyone to see.

"He has got a wide range of shots, he has got the temperment , he looked very good last year but he is looking better this year, you watch for players who improve," said Shastri.

