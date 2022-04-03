'He will make mistakes as everybody does but...': Ganguly has his say on coaching differences between Dravid, Shastri

Ravi Shastri had set the standard too high for Rahul Dravid when the latter replaced the former India all-rounder to take the role of the head coach's position in the Indian team. Despite not winning an ICC trophy during his tenure as a coach, Shastri played a key role in India's rise in dominance as a one of the greatest ever Test sides in the history of the sport. Hence, Dravid is likely to face comparison at every step of his decision and on Saturday, the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had his say on the comparison between their coach styles.

Dravid was appointed by the BCCI after India's forgettable journey in the 2021 T20 World Cup. The team have since won all their series across formats at home - three T20Is, one ODI and one Test - but lost both the ODI and the Test series in South Africa.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a promotional event in Kolkata, Ganguly admitted that Dravid's "intense, meticulous and professional" attitude are perfect ingredient for him to be a successful coach of the Indian team.

"He (Dravid) is as intense, as meticulous and as professional as he was during his playing days," the former India captain said.

"The only difference is that now he does not have to bat at No. 3 for India which I feel was harder since he had to face the best bowlers of the world which he also did exceptionally well for a long period of time," he added.

"As a coach also he (Dravid) will do a remarkable job as he honest and he has the talent."

Ganguly had actually played a key role in Dravid's appointment as India's head coach, replacing Shastri.

"He will make mistakes as everybody does but as long as you try doing the right things you will achieve success more than others," Ganguly said.

He then gave his opinion on the coaching differences between the two greats of Indian cricket.

"They are different people with different personalities. One is at you all the time which is his strength while the other will quietly do his job inspite of being one of the greatest of all time," Ganguly said.

"No two people will be successful the same way."