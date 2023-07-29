'He will play a bigger role in World Cup': Jaffer tells Rohit, Dravid to bring back 29-year-old star in India XI

With the ODI World Cup scheduled for October-November, India have been trying to experiment with their tactics and playing XI lately. Rohit Sharma and Co. are trying to find the best strategy for the tournament, which will be held at home. They are currently up against West Indies in a three-match ODI series, leading 1-0. The second ODI is scheduled for Saturday (July 29).

Wasim Jaffer asked Rohit Sharma to include a player in the India XI ahead of the World Cup.(file photo)

In the first ODI, India chased down a target of 115 runs with ease, reaching 118/5 in 22.5 overs. Ishan Kishan smacked a half-century, clobbering 52 off 46 balls. Meanwhile for the home side, Gudakesh Motie took two wickets.

Initially, West Indies were bowled out for 114 in 24 overs, as Kuldeep Yadav shone with a four-wicket haul and Ravindra Jadeja scalped three dismissals. For West Indies, Shai Hope top-scored with a knock of 43 runs off 45 deliveries.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, former India player Wasim Jaffer felt that Rahul Dravid and Rohit should include Axar in the playing XI for the second ODi, instead of one of the pacers. "Getting in Axar (on the change in the playing XI). You saw the ball spin, so probably he coming in and playing his role as a spinner. He also adds another quality batter in that line-up. There’s not much for the seamers even though it’s a bit two-paced, a little bit up and down", he said.

He also pointed out that Axar could play a 'bigger role in the World Cup' if included in the playing XI. "If we can get Axar in… In this context, we probably won’t need Axar, but in the larger picture, I see him playing a bigger role in the World Cup and in ODI cricket. Getting Axar in for another fast bowler would be a good thing", he stated.

Making his ODI debut on June 15, 2014, Axar has represented India in 51 ODIs, registering 412 runs. He has also taken 58 wickets.

