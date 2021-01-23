IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / ‘He wouldn't want it to happen’: Hogg warns against removing Virat Kohli as captain, says it might affect his batting
Indian skipper Virat Kohli.(PTI)
Indian skipper Virat Kohli.(PTI)
cricket

‘He wouldn't want it to happen’: Hogg warns against removing Virat Kohli as captain, says it might affect his batting

  • There has been a clamour to remove Virat Kohli as the captain of the Indian cricket team. Even though he is the most successful captain in India’s Test cricket history, some fans have sought to change his leadership role.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:11 AM IST

With India’s win in Australia, Ajinkya Rahane has grown in stature due to the leadership skills shown by him during the last three Tests. Virat Kohli left the Test team after the first match in Adelaide to witness the birth of his first child. Rahane took over the captaincy from him and led Team India to a famous victory in the Test series in Australia.

There has been a clamour to remove Virat Kohli as the captain of the Indian cricket team. Even though he is the most successful captain in India’s Test cricket history, some fans have sought to change his leadership role.

However, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has warned against the move as he said that a change in captaincy could have an adverse effect on Kohli’s batting.


"He (Virat Kohli) bats better when he is the captain. I think if you change it, it would destroy the culture of that Indian team. It might affect Kohli's batting. He wouldn't want it to happen, but it will happen," Brad Hogg said on his YouTube channel.

"Yes, Ajinkya Rahane has done a fantastic job in the last three Test matches in Australia. He is cool, calm, collective. He is quite decisive, and he doesn't get agitated. He is a fantastic leader. But I will leave him as vice-captain because I think Virat Kohli leads from the front," Hogg further said.

Virat will now lead the team for India’s series against England that starts in February. The squad for the first two Tests has been announced and India will be strengthened by the return of Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin for the series.

India squad for first two Tests against England: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
virat kohli brad hogg

Related Stories

Bharat Arun.
Bharat Arun.
cricket

Bharat Arun heaps praise on India's 'most complete all-rounder'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:38 AM IST
  • Jadeja, who did not feature in the first Test against Australia because of an injury, came back into the side for the second Test in Melbourne and immediately left his mark in all three departments of the game.
READ FULL STORY
Greg Chappell.(Reuters)
Greg Chappell.(Reuters)
cricket

'Our young cricketers are weekend warriors compared to their Indian compatriots'

By hindustantimes.com | PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:18 AM IST
In the last Test in Brisbane, India were playing a highly inexperienced bowling attack with T Natarajan, Washington Sundar making their debuts while Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini played their first match in Sydney and Shardul Thakur had only played a single Test match before Brisbane.
READ FULL STORY
India's captain Virat Kohli, right, and coach Ravi Shastri prepare for their T20 international cricket match against Australia at Manuka Oval, in Canberra, Australia.(AP)
India's captain Virat Kohli, right, and coach Ravi Shastri prepare for their T20 international cricket match against Australia at Manuka Oval, in Canberra, Australia.(AP)
cricket

'Shastri said if players' families not allowed, we are not going to Australia'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:48 AM IST
  • Sridhar said the Indian team management was informed about their family members not being allowed to travel to Australia with them 48 hours before their journey from Dubai.
READ FULL STORY
India's captain Virat Kohli directs his fielders on the third day of their cricket test match against Australia at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, (AP)
India's captain Virat Kohli directs his fielders on the third day of their cricket test match against Australia at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, (AP)
cricket

'Virat Kohli messaged around 12:30 am the night we were bowled out for 36'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:10 AM IST
  • The India fielding coach said Kohli had messaged him around 12:30 after India suffered a humiliating loss in Adelaide to discuss the plans for the next Test in Melbourne.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
India's captain Virat Kohli, right, and coach Ravi Shastri prepare for their T20 international cricket match against Australia at Manuka Oval, in Canberra, Australia.(AP)
India's captain Virat Kohli, right, and coach Ravi Shastri prepare for their T20 international cricket match against Australia at Manuka Oval, in Canberra, Australia.(AP)
cricket

'Shastri said if players' families not allowed, we are not going to Australia'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:48 AM IST
  • Sridhar said the Indian team management was informed about their family members not being allowed to travel to Australia with them 48 hours before their journey from Dubai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India’s bowling coach Bharat Arun with Jasprit Bumrah(Getty Images)
India’s bowling coach Bharat Arun with Jasprit Bumrah(Getty Images)
cricket

We don't fear losing: Bharat Arun

By Abhishek Paul
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:31 AM IST
  • Four bowlers made debuts against a line-up that boasted the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne. That the visitors still emerged as the better side is the strongest possible proof that India’s bowling reserve is exceptionally talented and deep.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's captain Virat Kohli directs his fielders on the third day of their cricket test match against Australia at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, (AP)
India's captain Virat Kohli directs his fielders on the third day of their cricket test match against Australia at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, (AP)
cricket

'Virat Kohli messaged around 12:30 am the night we were bowled out for 36'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:10 AM IST
  • The India fielding coach said Kohli had messaged him around 12:30 after India suffered a humiliating loss in Adelaide to discuss the plans for the next Test in Melbourne.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharat Arun.
Bharat Arun.
cricket

Bharat Arun heaps praise on India's 'most complete all-rounder'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:38 AM IST
  • Jadeja, who did not feature in the first Test against Australia because of an injury, came back into the side for the second Test in Melbourne and immediately left his mark in all three departments of the game.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian coach Ravi Shastri, right, talks to players ahead of play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia.(AP)
Indian coach Ravi Shastri, right, talks to players ahead of play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia.(AP)
cricket

India head coach Ravi Shastri names 'the find of the Australia tour'

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:34 PM IST
India head coach Ravi Shastri picks the 'find of the Australia tour' among Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan, and Washington Sundar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IPL Auctions 2020.(IPL)
IPL Auctions 2020.(IPL)
ipl

IPL auction likely on February 18: BCCI official

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:06 PM IST
The BCCI is also yet to decide whether the IPL will happen in India or not even though Board President Sourav Ganguly has repeatedly asserted that everything possible would be done to keep the glitzy event at its home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wriddhiman Saha (L) and Rishabh Pant.(Getty Images)
Wriddhiman Saha (L) and Rishabh Pant.(Getty Images)
cricket

No one learns algebra in Class I: Saha on Pant's wicket-keeping skills

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:03 PM IST
Saha, who is considered India's number one Test wicketkeeper, said that he does not believe that Pant's heroic show in Australia would close the door for him in the Indian team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of former England spinner Graeme Swann.(Getty Images)
File image of former England spinner Graeme Swann.(Getty Images)
cricket

I think beating India in India is a far higher thing: Graeme Swann

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:33 PM IST
"England always saying 'well the Ashes are coming up'. Australia are not the best team in the world anymore. They used to be, by miles, ... they're not now, but we're obsessed with this," said Swann.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bangladesh off-spinner Mehidy Hasan(Twitter/ICC)
Bangladesh off-spinner Mehidy Hasan(Twitter/ICC)
cricket

Tamim, Mehidy star as Bangladesh beat West Indies in 2nd ODI to seal series

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:20 PM IST
Skipper Tamim Iqbal hit 50 to help the side chase the target in 33.2 overs after the West Indies was bowled out for 148 in 43.4 overs. It was Bangladesh's third straight and fifth overall series victory over the West Indies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian skipper Virat Kohli.(PTI)
Indian skipper Virat Kohli.(PTI)
cricket

Hogg warns against removing Kohli as captain, says it might affect his batting

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:11 AM IST
  • There has been a clamour to remove Virat Kohli as the captain of the Indian cricket team. Even though he is the most successful captain in India’s Test cricket history, some fans have sought to change his leadership role.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Greg Chappell.(Reuters)
Greg Chappell.(Reuters)
cricket

'Our young cricketers are weekend warriors compared to their Indian compatriots'

By hindustantimes.com | PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:18 AM IST
In the last Test in Brisbane, India were playing a highly inexperienced bowling attack with T Natarajan, Washington Sundar making their debuts while Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini played their first match in Sydney and Shardul Thakur had only played a single Test match before Brisbane.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India’s bowling coach Bharat Arun(Getty Images)
India’s bowling coach Bharat Arun(Getty Images)
cricket

'We don't fear losing': Bharat Arun

By Abhishek Paul
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:46 PM IST
That the visitors still emerged as the better side is the strongest possible proof that India’s bowling reserve is exceptionally talented and deep. Shepherding this rotating cast of bowlers through injuries and debuts was India bowling coach Bharat Arun.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's David Warner, right, and opening partner Marcus Harris (AP)
Australia's David Warner, right, and opening partner Marcus Harris (AP)
cricket

'You're an absolute legend': Warner's heartfelt message for India youngster

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:55 PM IST
David Warner, who led T Natarajan in the Sunrisers Hyderabad side in IPL 2020, termed the Tamil Nadu youngster ‘an absolute legend’ after he earned praise with his bowling in Australia
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's captain Virat Kohli(AP)
India's captain Virat Kohli(AP)
cricket

India vs England: First two Tests in Chennai to be played behind closed doors

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:07 PM IST
A circular dated January 20 has been sent out to TNCA members saying that the decision to play the matches behind closed doors was taken along with the BCCI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP