‘He wouldn't want it to happen’: Hogg warns against removing Virat Kohli as captain, says it might affect his batting
- There has been a clamour to remove Virat Kohli as the captain of the Indian cricket team. Even though he is the most successful captain in India’s Test cricket history, some fans have sought to change his leadership role.
With India’s win in Australia, Ajinkya Rahane has grown in stature due to the leadership skills shown by him during the last three Tests. Virat Kohli left the Test team after the first match in Adelaide to witness the birth of his first child. Rahane took over the captaincy from him and led Team India to a famous victory in the Test series in Australia.
However, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has warned against the move as he said that a change in captaincy could have an adverse effect on Kohli’s batting.
"He (Virat Kohli) bats better when he is the captain. I think if you change it, it would destroy the culture of that Indian team. It might affect Kohli's batting. He wouldn't want it to happen, but it will happen," Brad Hogg said on his YouTube channel.
"Yes, Ajinkya Rahane has done a fantastic job in the last three Test matches in Australia. He is cool, calm, collective. He is quite decisive, and he doesn't get agitated. He is a fantastic leader. But I will leave him as vice-captain because I think Virat Kohli leads from the front," Hogg further said.
Virat will now lead the team for India’s series against England that starts in February. The squad for the first two Tests has been announced and India will be strengthened by the return of Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin for the series.
India squad for first two Tests against England: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel.
