e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 07, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘Heart-breaking, Shocking,’ Virat Kohli, Yuvraj offer condolence to families affected in Vizag gas leak

‘Heart-breaking, Shocking,’ Virat Kohli, Yuvraj offer condolence to families affected in Vizag gas leak

The tragedy that took place in the early hours of Tuesday has left over a thousand sick and a rising death toll.

cricket Updated: May 07, 2020 16:19 IST
hindustantimes.com | edited by Aditya Bhattacharya
hindustantimes.com | edited by Aditya Bhattacharya
Hindustan Times, Delhi
The gas leak is reported to have occurred between 3 am and 4 am on Thursday morning.
The gas leak is reported to have occurred between 3 am and 4 am on Thursday morning.(PTI)
         

India captain Virat Kohli was among the many Indian sportspersons to offer his condolences to the families affected by the Visakhapatnam’s gas leak. The tragedy that took place in the early hours of Tuesday has left over a thousand sick and a rising death toll. Describing the event unfortunate, and saddening, cricketers Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Ravindra Jadeja and shuttler PV Sindhu were among those express concern.

“My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the #VizagGasLeak. Praying for everyone affected and recovering in the hospital,” Kohli, tweeted. 

Yuvraj hoped for the quick recovery of those fallen sick. “Really unfortunate news of the #VizagGasLeak claiming lives and affecting many others. My deepest condolences to the family members of those deceased and praying for the quick recovery of those affected. Stay strong and safe Vizag,” he tweeted. 

“The loss of lives is always sad and my condolences to the bereaved families. May god give you strength and I pray for the well being of everyone in the hospital. #VizagGasLeak,” allrounder Jadeja posted a tweet.

 

India opener Shikhar Dhawan hoped for the well-being on people in the city. “Shocked to hear about the #VizagGasLeak, I feel bad for all who lost their life. My heartfelt condolences to their family and loved ones. Let’s all pray for the well-being in Visakhapatnam,” he tweeted.

 

“The #VizagGasLeak is heartbreaking to see. Condolences to the loved ones of the victims and prayers to those affected,” posted allrounder Hardik Pandya on his Twitter.

 

Shuttler PV Sindhu called the events heart-breaking. “Heart breaking to see the visuals of #VizagGasLeak. My thoughts and prayers are with the people of VizagFolded hands,” she tweeted.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
11 die, 300 hospitalised in Vizag after styrene gas leaks from polymer factory
11 die, 300 hospitalised in Vizag after styrene gas leaks from polymer factory
AIIMS chief warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
AIIMS chief warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
‘Close plant, conduct thorough probe’: Chandrababu Naidu writes to Centre on Vizag gas leak
‘Close plant, conduct thorough probe’: Chandrababu Naidu writes to Centre on Vizag gas leak
Vizag gas leak: AP Police shares ‘milk & banana’ formula to neutralise the effect
Vizag gas leak: AP Police shares ‘milk & banana’ formula to neutralise the effect
Taliban-linked Haqqani network, not just ISKP, plotted Kabul gurdwara strike: NDS
Taliban-linked Haqqani network, not just ISKP, plotted Kabul gurdwara strike: NDS
Hyundai Santa Cruz could challenge the might of American pickup trucks
Hyundai Santa Cruz could challenge the might of American pickup trucks
Den of match-fixing is in India, says former Pakistan pacer - Report
Den of match-fixing is in India, says former Pakistan pacer - Report
‘View Covid-19 as a war; worse than Pearl Harbour & 9/11’: Donald Trump
‘View Covid-19 as a war; worse than Pearl Harbour & 9/11’: Donald Trump
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRajasthan Covid-19 casesMadhya Pradesh Covid-19 casesLG polymers Plant Gas LeakageVizag Gas LeakCovid-19Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news