Heartbreaking to see a country I love suffering so much: Kevin Pietersen reacts after IPL 2021 gets suspended

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen took to Twitter on Tuesday to express his thoughts on the ongoing Covid-19 crisis in India. In a tweet, Pietersen expressed that he is heartbroken to see the things that are happening in a country that he loves so much.

Pietersen's tweet came after BCCI announced the decision to indefinitely postpone IPL 2021 after members and players of several teams tested positive for Covid-19 over the last couple of days.

"India - it’s heartbreaking to see a country I love so much suffering! Crying face. You WILL get through this! You WILL be stronger coming out of this! Your kindness & generosity NEVER goes unnoticed even during this crisis," he wrote.

The tournament took a big hit on Monday when match 30 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore was postponed after two KKR players, Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakaravarthy, tested positive. Soon after, three Chennai Super Kings franchise members also tested positive, including L. Balaji.

The final nail in the coffin proved to be Wriddhiman Saha (of Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Amit Mishra (of Delhi Capitals) testing positive for coronavirus. The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting then unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect.

"The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff, and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and wellbeing of all the stakeholders in mind. These are difficult times, especially in India and while we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer, however, it is imperative that the tournament is now suspended and everyone goes back to their families and loved ones in these trying times.

"The BCCI will do everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021. The BCCI would like to thank all the healthcare workers, state associations, players, support staff, franchises, sponsors, partners and all the service providers who have tried their best to organise IPL 2021 even in these extremely difficult times," an official IPL statement said.

