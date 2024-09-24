‘I’m truly sorry': England captain reprimanded and slapped with suspended fine for 12-year-old ‘blackface’ photo

Heather Knight, England women's cricket captain, was reprimanded and slapped with a £1,000 suspended fine after a 12-year-old photo surfaced on social media showing her wearing "blackface" at a sports-themed fancy dress party. Heather Knight truly sorry for 'blackface' photo(Action Images via Reuters)

Knight, set to lead England at the Women's T20 World Cup in the UAE, apologized sincerely, stating she's "truly sorry" for her past actions. Cricket Discipline Commission adjudicator Tim O'Gorman deemed the conduct "racist and discriminatory."

However, O'Gorman acknowledged Knight, then 21, had no racist or discriminatory intent. The incident has prompted a warning, with the fine suspended pending no further breaches.

Knight's apology and lack of intent were considered during the disciplinary process. "I'm truly sorry for the mistake I made in 2012. It was wrong and I have long regretted it.

Knight, whose fine has been suspended for two years, said she was unaware of the consequences her actions may bring back in 2012 when the blackface photo was originally uploaded on the Facebook account of another person. "Back then, I simply was not as educated as to the implications and consequences of my actions as I have become since. There was no ill-intent meant.

"Whilst I can't change the past, I am passionate and committed to using my platform to promote inclusivity across the game, ensuring under-represented groups are afforded the same opportunities and fulfilment within the game as I have."

Knight promptly accepted the charges brought last month, showed remorse and apologised for her conduct.

How Knight escaped harsher punishment

Her punishment also takes into account the fact she did not have any education about the issues involved in posing for such a photo at the time and the work she undertakes to promote diversity and inclusion.

O'Gorman's judgement said: "At a 'sports stars' themed party in 2012, Ms Knight appeared in a photo in fancy dress with blackface. This, I find, was racist and discriminatory conduct.

"(But) I find and accept that there was no racist or discriminatory intent in the blackface itself.

"It is accepted that Ms Knight did not herself post the photograph on any social media platform, has no power to delete the photo and has no power to control how it has been posted (or might be posted in future).

"I consider that it is inappropriate and unnecessary to require a further apology."

Knight's teammate Danni Wyatt-Hodge was reprimanded two years ago for charges relating to blackface from an Instagram post in 2013.

England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Richard Gould said: "Heather recognises this was a serious error of judgement which took place more than 10 years ago and has rightly apologised.

"As a public figure and leader, Heather has worked tirelessly to foster a more inclusive and equitable future for cricket."