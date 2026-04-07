Heinrich Klaasen’s ‘eye gym’ revolution: How SRH star is outsmarting lack of game time to dominate modern T20 cricket

Despite being almost a year away from the intensity and grind of international cricket, having stepped away from that phase of his career in June 2025, Heinrich Klaasen remains a force in T20 cricket. In three matches so far in IPL 2026, the 34-year-old has smashed 145 runs at a strike rate of 147.95, including two half-centuries. His precision, power and mastery in the middle overs remain intact, with Sunrisers Hyderabad reaping the rewards. But the secret behind his continued dominance despite reduced match time is now out in the open. Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen takes a run during the Indian Premier League 2026 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens (ANI Pic Service)

For a batter built on rhythm, time away from the game can be unsettling — especially in a format where milliseconds define success and failure. Klaasen, however, has turned to an unlikely solution: an “eye gym.” A quiet, almost unseen tweak, it underlines how modern T20 cricket is no longer just about power, but also about precision and perception — staying a step ahead without even facing a ball.

At 33, Klaasen stepped away from international cricket to prioritise family time, but he remained closely connected to the game through franchise leagues. While he endured underwhelming stints in The Hundred and SA20, his new training approach has started to yield results in the IPL.

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After a defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, SRH secured their first win of the season against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, where Klaasen struck a 35-ball 52 and shared a match-reviving 82-run stand with Nitish Reddy to power the side to 226 for eight. KKR fell 65 runs short in the chase. Three days later, he scored another fifty — a 41-ball 62 — after walking in at 26 for four on a tricky Hyderabad surface, though the effort went in vain in a five-wicket loss.

Speaking on JioStar Press Room ahead of IPL 2026’s ‘Rivalry Week’, which will be played between April 12 and 18, Klaasen admitted he had concerns about his form due to limited match time, making his strong start a welcome relief.

“Obviously, we’ve lost two games, which is disappointing. But on a personal level, it’s been a good start. One of my biggest concerns was not playing as much cricket as I used to and whether I could still maintain the standards I set for myself,” he said.

Explaining his preparation, Klaasen revealed how the “eye gym” has helped sharpen his reflexes and decision-making.

“It’s definitely a challenge, but I’ve focused on the small one-percenters to stay sharp. I’ve been working with an eye specialist in Cape Town — we call it an ‘eye gym’. It helps with decision-making under pressure and improves reaction time. When you don’t have the luxury of playing regularly or having a break before a big tournament, you need to adjust your preparation. I’ve tweaked my routine and focused on the finer details to get up to speed as quickly as possible,” he explained in response to a query from Hindustan Times.

Ishan Kishan a perfect Pat Cummins captain replacement Despite a hot-and-cold start to the season under stand-in skipper Ishan Kishan, Klassen backed the India star for stepping up in the place of injured Pat Cummins and revealed some of his leadership traits that have led to a difference in the SRH dressing room.

“It’s definitely a challenge, but I’ve focused on the small one-percenters to stay sharp. I’ve been working with an eye specialist in Cape Town — we call it an ‘eye gym’. It helps with decision-making under pressure and improves reaction time.

That’s been really useful over the past year. When you don’t have the luxury of playing regularly or having a break before a big tournament, you need to adjust your preparation. I’ve tweaked my training routine and focused on the finer details to make sure I get up to speed as quickly as possible.”

Cummins continues to recover from a back injury with SRH hopeful of his return to action for the second half of the season.