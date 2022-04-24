'He'll be one of the legends of cricket': Harbhajan Singh has his say on whether Babar Azam should be part of Fab Four

With Pakistan captain Babar Azam's rise in international cricket with his incredible consistency and ability to win matches for his team, the debate of the youngster being part of the famous Fab Four grows stronger. Veterans and experts have all placed their opinion on whether Babar should join Virat Kohli in the elite list, and former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh gave his verdict on the same. (IPL 2022 FULL COVERAGE)

The Fab Four comprises of former skippers Kohli, Joe Root, Steve Smith and incumbent New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. Their ability to win matches and score on a consistent basis across formats has led to cricket fans hailing them as Fab Four of world cricket. Babar has shown similar signs early in his career, which has led to many touting the Pakistan captain to be part of the group.

However, Harbhajan, in conversation with Sportskeeda, admitted that while it might be a tad too early to come to a conclusion in this debate, Babar does have the potential to end his career as “one of the legends of cricket”.

“I think it is a bit too early to say if he can be in the Fab 4. I don't even know who are in the Fab 4. But Babar definitely has the quality, he is a proper batsman with so much of confidence and technique. Going forward he will be one of the legends of cricket. But now its too early to put him in any league. Let him play and keep on scoring more runs and winning games for his team. And talent wise he is no less than anyone else,” he said.

Babar has so far played 40 Tests, 86 ODIs and 74 T20Is for Pakistan scoring 2851, 4261 and 2686 runs respectively with 23 international centuries and 65 half-centuries. He is also the only player to be part of the top 5 in all ICC ranking charts. He stands fifth among batters in Tests and holds the top spot in limited-overs cricket.

