IND vs SA: BCCI confirms fixtures, venues for India's home T20I series against South Africa

The BCCI on Saturday confirmed the dates and venues for India's impending home series against South Africa, beginning 9th June. The two sides will play five T20 Internationals in the limited-overs series.

The first T20I will be held in Delhi while Cuttack (June 12) and Vizag (June 14) will host the next two games. The final two matches of the five-game series will be held in Rajkot (June 17) and Bengaluru (June 19).

The five-game T20I rubber remains a key matchup in India's lead-up to this year's T20 World Cup in Australia. It remains to see whether the team management gives a chance to new players based on their performance in the ongoing IPL season.

India are also scheduled to play two matches in Ireland's Malahide (June 26, 28) where a second-string team will be seen in action as the senior men prepare for the series-deciding fifth Test against England in July.

India's last T20I assignment was against Sri Lanka where the Rohit Sharma-led unit recorded a 3-0 series win. Shreyas Iyer had notched up scores of 57*, 74* and 73* in the three-match series.

It was India’s 12th T20I win in a row, equalling the record held by Afghanistan. They had also trumped West Indies 3-0 in February.

Furthermore, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly also confirmed that the three-team Women's challenger will be held in Lucknow from May 24th to 28th. The decision was taken in an apex council meeting of the Indian board.

"The Women's Challenger series will be held between May 24-28 at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium," BCCI president Ganguly told mediapersons.

"As far as the men's IPL knock-out stage matches are concerned, it would be held in Kolkata and Ahmedabad, with hundred per cent attendance allowed for the matches to be played after the league staged finishes on May 22."