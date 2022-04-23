Ahmedabad to host IPL 2022 final, Kolkata gets two playoff matches

The venues and dates for the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) has been finalised on Saturday after an apex council meeting of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as confirmed by board president Sourav Ganguly. The IPL playoffs and final will be held to full capacity in Kolkata and Ahmedabad. (IPL 2022 FULL COVERAGE)

The first Qualifier will be played on May 24 while the Eliminator will be on May 26, both at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The second Qualifier will be played May 27 and the final on May 29, both at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

"As far as the men's IPL knock-out stage matches are concerned, it would be held in Kolkata and Ahmedabad, with hundred percent attendance allowed for the matches to be played after the league staged finishes on May 22," Ganguly told mediapersons on Saturday.

The 2022 season of IPL have so far witnessed 35 matches with newbie Gujarat Titans leading the points table with 12 points from seven games while five-time winners Mumbai Indians are yet to open their account after becoming the only team ever to lose all first seven games in an IPL season.

During the meeting, it was also decided that the three-team Women's T20 Challenge will be held in Lucknow from May 24th to 28th.

"The Women's Challenger series will be held between May 24-28 at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium," he added.