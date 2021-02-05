IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / ‘He’ll make mistakes but also win so many games’: Vaughan names Indian youngster who has abilities like Sehwag
File picture of Michael Vaughan(Getty Images)
File picture of Michael Vaughan(Getty Images)
cricket

‘He’ll make mistakes but also win so many games’: Vaughan names Indian youngster who has abilities like Sehwag

Vaughan stated that Pant can do what Sehwag once did for India -- put fear into the minds of opposing bowlers. Vaughan also said that Pant can make mistakes, at times, but he will also manage winning matches for Team India.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:36 AM IST

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan believes that Rishabh Pant has the ability to dominate any opposition while batting at No. 6 for India in Test cricket, equating the wicketkeeper's hitting powers to that of former India opener Virender Sehwag.

Vaughan stated that Pant can do what Sehwag once did for India -- put fear into the minds of opposing bowlers. Vaughan also said that Pant can make mistakes, at times, but he will also manage winning matches for Team India.

India vs England 1st Test - Live Score and Updates

“Sehwag put the fear into opposing bowlers and Pant has the same ability at six to do the same. He will make mistakes and get out for low scores at times but he will also win so many games,” Sky Sports quoted Michael Vaughan as saying.

Meanwhile, Vaughan also said that he thinks Rishabh Pant, along with England all-rounder Ben Stokes, are two of the most enjoyable cricketers to watch.

“He is up there with Ben Stokes as the most enjoyable cricketers to watch. When Pant goes out to bat, I watch. I would not want to be next in because you know things will happen,” Vaughan said.

“But if he continues to play the game with the joy and energy he has at the moment as if he is still an 11-year-old then he will pose so many challenges to the opposing team,” he added.

Rishabh Pant registered two ‘career-defining’ knocks against Australia as he played a significant role in leading India to a 4-match Test series win last month. Pant confronted the Aussie attack in the 3rd Test in Sydney, smashing a dominant 97 as India ended up sealing a draw.

In the 4th and final Test in Brisbane, Pant smashed 89 not out as India became the first side since Sir Vivian Richards' West Indies to beat Australia at the Gabba in Test since 1988-89.

Following his exemplary show, he has been chosen ahead of Wriddhiman Saha as the wicketkeeper-batsman for the first Test against England, which began today in Chennai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

File picture of Axar Patel(AP)
File picture of Axar Patel(AP)
cricket

India vs England: Axar Patel ruled out of first Test against England

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:13 AM IST
The 27-year-old complained of pain in his left knee during a training session on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Live
India vs England Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1
India vs England Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1
cricket

1st Test Day 1 live: England opt to bat, India pick Nadeem over Kuldeep

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:31 AM IST
India vs England Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1: England won the toss and opted to bat first against India in Chennai. India are playing Shahbaz Nadeem, Washington Sundar and R Ashwin. England pick James Anderson over Stuart Broad. Follow IND vs ENG live score Day 1 in Chennai
READ FULL STORY
File picture of Axar Patel(AP)
File picture of Axar Patel(AP)
cricket

India vs England: Axar Patel ruled out of first Test against England

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:13 AM IST
The 27-year-old complained of pain in his left knee during a training session on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Jasprit Bumrah(ICC/Twitter)
India's Jasprit Bumrah(ICC/Twitter)
cricket

India’s pace ace Jasprit Bumrah ready to burst IPL myth at home

By Rasesh Mandani
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:57 AM IST
With every IPL, Bumrah reinforces his T20 credentials. But he relishes breaking batsmen’s confidence with the red ball more. His pet peeve is being called an IPL find.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah
Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah
cricket

Stage set for Jofra Archer vs Jasprit Bumrah

By Aditya Iyer (Chief Cricket Writer)
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:34 AM IST
While it is remarkable that Jasprit Bumrah, just 17 matches and three years old in Test cricket, is the spearhead of possibly the greatest pace attack in the world in such a short time. Jofra Archer, on the other hand, comes to India with a reputation far greater than his experience and age.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karun Nair.(BCCI)
Karun Nair.(BCCI)
cricket

Karun Nair a reminder on how Indian cricket should handle Australia heroes

By Sanjjeev K Samyal
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:39 AM IST
The batsman hit a sensational triple century to spur India to victory over England in their last Chennai Test in 2016 but was soon headed towards obscurity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli leads India off the field.(Getty Images)
Virat Kohli leads India off the field.(Getty Images)
cricket

'Kohli is still the main man': Hussain on Rahane impact ahead of Chennai Test

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:07 PM IST
  • The former England captain though gave credit to Kohli for his role in creating a winning mentality in the Indian team, which he said was evident even when Kohli was away on paternity leave while the team battled in Australia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sachin Tendulkar. (Getty Images)
File image of Sachin Tendulkar. (Getty Images)
cricket

Sachin predicts when the ball will start reverse swinging in Chennai Test

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:37 PM IST
  • With the first Test starting tomorrow, Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has predicted when the ball is likely to start reverse swinging. Tendulkar expects the Chennai track to have bounce due to the red soil content.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of England Test captain Joe Root(REUTERS)
File photo of England Test captain Joe Root(REUTERS)
cricket

'I will score some big runs': Joe Root gets ready for 'mini-battle' with Ashwin

By hindustantimes.com | PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:50 PM IST
There is a different challenge at hand for the right-handed batsman as he will face one of the premier spinners in the world, R Ashwin on turning tracks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: India's Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane line up during the national anthems before the match.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: India's Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane line up during the national anthems before the match.(REUTERS)
cricket

India vs England: Kohli throws light on relationship with Rahane

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:08 PM IST
  • Kohli stressed on the fact that the camaraderie among the bunch is great and said that everyone works towards the only goal of helping India win matches.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant (L) and Wriddhiman Saha (L)(HT Collage)
Rishabh Pant (L) and Wriddhiman Saha (L)(HT Collage)
cricket

Virat Kohli names the wicketkeeper-batsman for 1st Test

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:08 PM IST
Kohli recalled Pant’s heroics in the recently-concluded Test series Down Under tour and stated that the youngster is in a ‘good headspace’
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Brad Hogg.(Getty)
File image of Brad Hogg.(Getty)
cricket

‘997’: Hogg predicts number of balls Pujara will play in series against England

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:20 AM IST
Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg talked about how Pujara might approach England’s bowling during the series
READ FULL STORY
Close
File picture of Michael Vaughan(Getty Images)
File picture of Michael Vaughan(Getty Images)
cricket

‘He’ll win games’: Vaughan names Indian youngster who has abilities like Sehwag

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:36 AM IST
Vaughan stated that Pant can do what Sehwag once did for India -- put fear into the minds of opposing bowlers. Vaughan also said that Pant can make mistakes, at times, but he will also manage winning matches for Team India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian cricketers Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Hardik Pandya during a training session at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.(PTI)
Indian cricketers Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Hardik Pandya during a training session at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.(PTI)
cricket

'Best in the world' test for Virat Kohli's India against England

By Abhishek Paul
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:33 PM IST
  • India vs England 1st Test preview: Bowlers who can bat at the “forefront” of Kohli’s plans in Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar.(Getty Images)
Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar.(Getty Images)
cricket

Monty used to bowl at much quicker pace compared to Leach: Tendulkar

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:38 PM IST
Compared to the Swann-Panesar duo, the current left-arm orthodox spinner Leach is a touch slower and will be more effective only if he can vary his pace on tracks that offer turn.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP