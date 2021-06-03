‘Hello Southampton’: Team India reaches Southampton, players share mesmerising view of WTC Final venue – See Pics

The Indian cricket team has landed in the United Kingdom and set its base at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton. Virat Kohli & Co will undergo quarantine before squaring off against Kane Williamson’s New Zealand in the World Test Championship final, which starts on June 18.

The members of Team India have checked in at the Hilton Hotel, which is situated at the premises of the Ageas Bowl stadium. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and Rohit Sharma shared pictures from their balconies with a venue of the WTC final in the background.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah posted a picture on Twitter and captioned the post as: “Hello Southampton.”

Rohit Sharma shared a photo in which he could be seen with wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant chilling in their balcony. “We are in Southampton,” tweeted Rohit.

Wriddhiman Saha also posted a couple of photos with the stadium in the background. “That’s our view from the room balcony..Your thoughts?” he tweeted.

Pace bowlers Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma also posted their pictures on social media.

Ishant Sharma at the balcony of the Hilton Hotel(Ishant Sharma / Facebook)





Before leaving for the tour, captain Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri on Wednesday had said that the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) will be the biggest event as the longest format of the game tests a player in each and every department.

“See it is the first time that you have a World Test Championship final. When you look at that and the magnitude of the game that is going to be played, I think this is the biggest, if not the biggest-ever. It is the toughest format of the game; it is a format that tests you. It has not happened over the three months; it has happened over two years where teams have played each other across the world and earned their right to play in the finals. It is one hell of an event,” said Ravi Shastri.

(With Agency Inputs)

