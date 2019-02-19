Herschelle Gibbs picks his top contenders for World Cup 2019

Former South Africa cricketer Herschelle Gibbs picked India and England as his top contenders for the upcoming ICC World Cup. Gibbs said that the tournament is always wide open, but India and England are the standout contenders.

“It is always wide open. The two standout contenders will be England and India. But, who is going to make the other two places for the semi-finals? It is difficult to say. A lot depends on the weather in England. The bowling attacks will all play a part (in the tournament),” Gibbs said, according to Times Now.

ALSO READ: Pulwama attack: India should not play against Pakistan in World Cup - Harbhajan Singh

South Africa have always travelled for the World Cup with a strong team, but they have not been able to reach the World Cup final yet. Gibbs expressed that South Africa have a good team for this year’s quadrennial event as well, despite the absence of AB de Villiers.

“We (South Africa) are always up there irrespective of ABD. We have got Faf (Du Plessis) and Quinton de Kock. The only issue for South Africa is not having an all-rounder,” Gibbs said.

The ICC World Cup will commence from May 30. The competition will be held in England and Wales.

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 11:35 IST