'He's 30-plus. Can't compare him to Kishan, Pant': Ex-PAK captain wants more consistency from 'experienced' India batter

India may have handed New Zealand a whitewash in their three-match T20I series but they still have a couple of problematic areas to solve. One of them is their middle and lower-middle order as the India batters slotted in these positions failed to create a considerable impression. Joining the same discussion now is former Pakistan captain Salman Butt, who has drawn a comparison between Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, and Suryakumar Yadav.

The left-hander has spoken about Suryakumar Yadav and his problems with inconsistency. The right-hander, after scoring a match-winning 62 in the first T20I in Jaipur, registered 1 in the second T20I in Ranchi and scored a duck in the third in Kolkata. Furthermore, his inconsistency was also visible during the T20 World Cup.

While discussing India's performance in a video on his YouTube channel, Butt opined that 31-year-old Suryakumar Yadav has enough experience to show consistency at the top level.

“Suryakumar Yadav has played a lot of domestic cricket by now. He's 30-plus. At this age, a batsman is usually very mature. You can't compare him to Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant's experience because they are relatively younger boys with lesser experience. So, Suryakumar Yadav should be more consistent and he will achieve that with time,” said Salman Butt.

Suryakumar Yadav took time to reach the top level but ever since making his debut in March 2021, against England, the right-hander has been highly-rated. His shot-making skills and the ability to score runs in tough situations have made him a valuable asset in T20 cricket. However, he has invited a fair amount of criticism due to his inconsistency. Having said that, he continues to remain an integral part of the setup.