'He's a 'todu' player, can get Team India call-up any time': Shastri doffs hat to 'fearless' uncapped IPL star

The league stage of the 2023 Indian Premier League is poised for an exciting finish, with five teams (from 2nd to 6th spot) having 10 points each in the table. While defending champions Gujarat Titans (12 points) hold the top spot despite Tuesday's loss to Delhi Capitals, last year's finalists Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants, and four-time winners Chennai Super Kings follow at 2nd, 3rd, and 4th respectively. While the Royal Challengers Bangalore trail at fifth on lower Net Run Rate, the Punjab Kings – who have been severely inconsistent over the past few years – are putting out stronger performances this season to hold sixth spot at the moment.

While Shikhar Dhawan's consistent performances in the top-order have been key to Punjab's success, one player who has emerged with his incredible power-hitting skills is wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma. While Jitesh had displayed his potential in the previous season as well, the 29-year-old star is primarily being played as a finisher – and he hasn't disappointed. In 9 matches, Jitesh has scored 190 runs so far with a strike rate of 162.

And former India head coach Ravi Shastri believes that Jitesh could earn the Indian call-up “any time” from now. While India's immediate assignment after the IPL is the World Test Championship final (the squad for which is already announced), the side is scheduled to return to limited-overs formats in July later this year in West Indies.

“He's the find of the IPL. Rishabh Pant is unfortunately not available but this guy can enter the Indian team anytime. Lower down the order, he's a todu (fantastic) player. His keeping is great, and he is fearless. You're talking about Shikhar, he missed 2-3 games with injury, but his intent is amazing. He scored 20-25, but the intent with which he plays is amazing. And then ofcourse, they have (Liam) Livingstone and (Sam) Curran,” Shastri told ESPNCricinfo.

Jitesh will return to action later on Wednesday when the side takes on Mumbai Indians in Mohali.

