'He's a tremendous batter and ideal for white-ball cricket': Chopra names India youngster who should've been in ODI team

Following the emergence of Covid-19 cases in the Indian camp, the BCCI wasted no time and added Mayank Agarwal in the ODI squad for the three-match series against West Indies. With Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad being the three batters to have been infected with Covid, Agarwal and Rohit Sharma are set to open for India in the series opener on Sunday, February 6.

However, former India spinner Nikhil Chopra feels the BCCI could have done adding Prithvi Shaw into the mix, a player he feels could have been a better option than Mayank Agarwal. Calling Shaw an ideal fit in white-ball format, Chopra reckons the 22-year-old could have gotten a look in.

"Prithvi Shaw could have been included. He is a tremendous batter and ideal for white-ball cricket. But he can still be included as a back-up considering the fears that the number of Covid cases in the camp could rise. But Mayank Agarwal was also in good form. He scored a hundred in India (during the Test series against New Zealand)," Chopra said on the YouTube show 'Khelneeti'.

While the inclusion of Agarwal promises to solve India’s opening, Iyer contracting Covid will pose some questions involving the middle-order. Chopra mentioned that with Iyer gone, India could try Suryakumar Yadav at No. 4. Yadav played just one ODI in South Africa but looked in good touch scoring 39 off 32 balls.

"I think Suryakumar Yadav will get a chance now. If he scores in two of three games, he can more or less seal his place at No.4, considering the kind of game he plays and just the way he bats," Chopra mentioned.