'He's among captains who have won like Dhoni, Gambhir': Ex-WI skipper says Indian cricket is in 'good hands' under Rohit

Team India underwent a change in limited-overs captaincy in December last year, with Rohit Sharma succeeding Virat Kohli in the role. After a devastating 0-3 defeat to South Africa in the ODIs under interim captain KL Rahul, Rohit is set to kickstart his career as full-time white-ball captain on February 6 when the side faces West Indies. Earlier, the Indian opener made a winning start to his stint as T20I captain in December when the side secured a 3-0 clean sweep victory against New Zealand.

Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy, talking about the change in the leadership role in the Indian team, believes that it is less likely to “affect the team.”

"Kohli has been exceptional with his performances on the field. I don't think it will affect the team," Sammy told PTI.

“Rohit has been an excellent captain (with Mumbai Indians), a good motivational leader. I've watched him captaining Mumbai in the IPL. He's among the captains who have won like MS Dhoni, (Gautam) Gambhir...”

The former West Indies skipper further said that he's “not worried about Indian cricket."

"All these guys can manage to get performances from their teammates. These captains normally get results and win trophies. I'm not worried about Indian cricket. It's in good hands," said the 38-year-old.

Talking about the upcoming limited-overs series between India and West Indies, Sammy said it will not be a cakewalk for the Rohit Sharma-led side in the upcoming white-ball series and the Kieron Pollard-led side should "fancy their chances".

West Indies had bounced back from a shock 1-2 ODI series defeat against Ireland to lead the ongoing five-match T20I home series against England 2-1.

“I believe Pollard will definitely fancy his chances (against India). He has been playing in India for so long, he knows the conditions well,” said Sammy.

"At the (ongoing) England series, we have unearthed some new talents. I think West Indies could go out there (India) and do well."