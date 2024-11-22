Perth [Australia], : After the first day of the Perth Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy , Australian seamer Mitchell Starc heaped praise on India stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah and said that he has been a "fantastic bowler" across the formats. "He's been fantastic bowler across the formats": Starc hails Bumrah after first day's play in Perth Test

Bumrah led the Indian bowling attack and picked up four wickets in his 10-over spell giving just 17 runs with an economy rate of 1.70.

Speaking at the press conference after the end of first day's play, Starc lauded Bumrah's action and said his skills were on the show.

"So, there's no surprise that he's been a fantastic bowler across the formats for a long time. And again, his skills were on show today as to how, how good he is. So, yeah, I'm sure there's something in that release point. That's significant to his action. It's something a lot of people can't do, so I'm not, I'm certainly not going to go and try it. I'll probably snap," Starc said at the post-day press conference.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and elected to bat first. They lost wickets regularly. However, knocks from Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rishabh Pant took India to 150.

Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers for Australia, with skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh and Mitchell Starc getting two each.

India came back strongly as the three fast bowlers rattled Australia to 67/7 after the end of the day one's play. Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah led the pace attack with his fiery spell.

Australia Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey , Pat Cummins , Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant , Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah , Mohammed Siraj.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.