‘He’s been marvellous’: Kevin Pietersen backs Ashwin to become one of India’s ‘all-time great bowlers’
Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has applauded Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for his excellence in the ongoing 4-match Test series against England.
Ashwin has been in top form, with both bat and ball, this series. He recently became the fourth Indian bowler to scalp 400 wickets in the longest format of the game. He is also the second-fastest bowler, after Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan, to reach this feat.
In the latest blog on Betway Insider, Pietersen backed Ashwin to become one of the all-time great Indian bowlers. The cricketer-turned-commentator stated that the Indian off-spinner knows how to ‘get the best out of the conditions’.
“It’s a fabulous effort for Ravi Ashwin to have become the second-fastest bowler to reach 400 Test match wickets. He is a very smart bowler, who knows exactly how to get the best out of the conditions that he is given – both home and away. He’s got so much variety and so much control to go with it,” Pietersen stated in his blog on Betway Insider.
ALSO READ | Axar Patel eyes record fifer in 4th Test, also has a chance to get past Hirwani
“He’s been marvellous in all formats and I suspect he has plenty more in the tank to become one of their all-time great bowlers,” he added.
Ashwin has been the highest wicket-taker of the India vs England Test series so far. He has scalped a total of 24 wickets from 3 matches at an average of 15.71.
Following his stellar show in the last three Tests, Ashwin jumped up to the third spot in the recently-released ICC Test bowler’s rankings. The off-spinner has also been nominated as ICC Player of the Month in February.
ALSO READ | Why should I praise Ashwin and Axar if Root is taking 5/8: Inzamam
After going up 2-1 in the series, Ashwin & Co now gear up for the fourth and the final Test against England which begins on Thursday in Ahmedabad.
Axar Patel eyes record fifer in 4th Test, also has a chance to get past Hirwani
- India vs England: He upped the ante on home turf as the third Test was played in Ahmedabad, which was also a pink ball Test. Axar was in terrific form as he ended with figures of 6/38 and 5/32 to become the first bowler to pick 11 wickets in a pink ball Test.
Rahane defends IPL after Steyn's 'cricket gets forgotten' comment
- While Rahane said he didn't know about what Steyn had said, he opined that IPL has given a big platform to cricketers over the years.
'He's bowling better than ever before': Kohli explains Kuldeep's omission
- Ahead of the fourth and final Test, which starts Thursday, Kohli was once again asked the reason behind Kuldeep's ouster from the D/N Test.
'I won't be barracking for England': Warner on Ind-Eng 4th Test and WTC final
No one said anything about pitch when we lost in NZ inside three days: Kohli
- India vs England: Virat Kohli cited the example of India's tour of New Zealand in early 2020, where they were blanked 0-2, with both Tests finishing inside three days, mentioning that all people could talk about back then was the performance by the batsmen and not the pitch.
India predicted XI 4th Test: Bumrah's replacement biggest headache for Kohli
- India vs England: Pacer Jasprit Bumrah will not play the fourth Test against England due to personal reasons forcing Virat Kohli to make a forced change in Ahmedabad. Here is India's predicted XI for the fourth Test match against England.
