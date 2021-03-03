‘He’s been marvellous’: Kevin Pietersen backs Ashwin to become one of India’s ‘all-time great bowlers’

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has applauded Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for his excellence in the ongoing 4-match Test series against England.

Ashwin has been in top form, with both bat and ball, this series. He recently became the fourth Indian bowler to scalp 400 wickets in the longest format of the game. He is also the second-fastest bowler, after Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan, to reach this feat.

In the latest blog on Betway Insider, Pietersen backed Ashwin to become one of the all-time great Indian bowlers. The cricketer-turned-commentator stated that the Indian off-spinner knows how to ‘get the best out of the conditions’.

“It’s a fabulous effort for Ravi Ashwin to have become the second-fastest bowler to reach 400 Test match wickets. He is a very smart bowler, who knows exactly how to get the best out of the conditions that he is given – both home and away. He’s got so much variety and so much control to go with it,” Pietersen stated in his blog on Betway Insider.

“He’s been marvellous in all formats and I suspect he has plenty more in the tank to become one of their all-time great bowlers,” he added.

Ashwin has been the highest wicket-taker of the India vs England Test series so far. He has scalped a total of 24 wickets from 3 matches at an average of 15.71.

Following his stellar show in the last three Tests, Ashwin jumped up to the third spot in the recently-released ICC Test bowler’s rankings. The off-spinner has also been nominated as ICC Player of the Month in February.

After going up 2-1 in the series, Ashwin & Co now gear up for the fourth and the final Test against England which begins on Thursday in Ahmedabad.