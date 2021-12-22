'There will be pressure on Kohli': Ex-SA spinner points out 'big factor' which will 'test' IND captain in 3-match series

India are four days away from giving themselves a shot at history when they square off against South Africa in a three-Test series starting Sunday at Centurion. India have never won a Test series in South Africa, and provided they are able to do so, the Men in Blue would technically have registered a Test series win in all of SENA nations.

In order to succeed in South Africa, India would need to put up an improved show in their batting. The batters have not found the going easy in the country – during the 2017/18 tour, Virat Kohli was the only centurion from India – and this time around, the India captain would be slightly more under the pump given the fact that the star batter is no longer scoring heaps of runs like he once used to.

Additionally, former South Africa spinner Omar Henry reckons that with Rohit Sharma not available due to injury, there will be extra pressure on Kohli. Rohit has been India's leading run-getter in Tests in 2021 and his hamstring injury, which ruled him out of the Test series, the star opener's absence will certainly be felt by the visitors.

"Rohit not being there is a big factor. He's been their most prolific of run-getters for a while, so make no mistake, there will be pressure on Kohli. He will be tested as a batsman and captain,” Henry, who is also a former chief selector," told Mid-Day in an interview.

Across six tours starting in 1992, India have managed to win only three Tests in South Africa – one each in 2006/07, 2010/11 and 2017/18, but with the cavalry they have in the form of a dominant pace-bowling attack, Henry feels there is no reason why India cannot break the drought of a series win in the rainbow nation.

"I believe India have a window to break that losing sequence if they utilise their pace department well," he added.

Henry is aware of the turmoil that has rocked Indian cricket lately, following the removal of Kohli as Test captain, but the 69-year-old is confident that captain Kohli and coach Dravid would be able to put all the distraction on the back-burner which will thus allow the team to play to their potential.

"Dravid the coach and the leader in Kohli should able to able to put all of that behind and concentrate on this important assignment. You are playing for your country. Nothing is bigger and personal issues have to come second," mentioned Henry.