'He's more English than any of the fast bowlers England have in their team': Steve Harmison on India's Mohammed Shami

Former England fast bowler Steve Harmison explained what makes India seamers Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami a great pair. Harmison said Ishant is India captain Virat Kohli’s go-to man while he described Shami as more English than any of the bowlers currently playing for England.

“You’ve got a tall bowler in Ishant who likes to get the ball going in naturally and because he has such a nice seam position, he can at times roll his fingers a little bit and get the ball nip away. So that way he’s very very dangerous as you can be doubtful about where your off stump is. That’s why he is Virat’s go-to man as he can give him a lot of overs,” Harmison told ESPNCricinfo.

Both Shami and Ishant played important roles in India’s 151-run win at Lord’s. Ishant, who did not play in the first Test due to a niggle, returned to the XI for the Lord’s and picked up three wickets in the first innings and two in the second.

“Shami I think is more English than some of the seamers that we’ve got in our team because he runs up, he’s got great core strength, a big backside, a bit like Matthew Hoggard and my time. We used to have big backsides, could really swing it away in and around off stump and I think Shami is a fine fine bowler,” Harmison added.

Harmison who played 63 Tests, 58 ODIs and 2 T20Is for England, said Shami and Ishant complement each other very well.

“With that, you’ve got somebody like Ishant who is 6 foot or 4 and Shami who is about 5 foot 10. One is bringing the ball back in, the other is taking it away. They complement each other a lot,” he added.

India are currently leading the five-match series 1-0. The third Test will be played at Headingley starting on August 25.