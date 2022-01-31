'He's one of our brightest prospects': Bharat Arun hails India's 'encouraging move' to bring back star bowler for ODIs

Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun has been left elated with the return of Kuldeep Yadav to the ODI squad for the impending home series against West Indies, which has also seen the maiden call-up for young IPL star Ravi Bishnoi. Arun called the decision as “encouraging” and hailed Kuldeep as one of the “brightest prospects” of the Indian team.

Talking to News9, Arun explained that with rise in cricket analytics, batters started reading the wrist-spinners better pushing such bowlers into stagnation in white-ball cricket. However, he feels that the bilateral ODI series will be a good option for the team to test the fringe options, hence welcoming the return of wrist-spin to the ODIs.

“Wrist spinners have done very well for Team India. But then there was point when they were a little stagnant. Because with a lot of analysis coming up, they knew what was coming and hence even the batters started working towards it. But again, it's about evolving. With the World Cup in mind, if India can get around with all the talented bowlers, and identify the players who will play for them in the World Cup and so I feel that there is no better way than the bilateral ODI series to test who are those players,” he said.

Kuldeep was one of India's mainstay spin options between 2017 and 2019 in the ODI cricket, working with Yuzvendra Chahal in tandem in the middle overs to wreak havoc. However, both fell out of contention post the 2019 ODI World Cup with the management going back to the finger-spin options.

Arun hailed Kuldeep as a talented bowler and is happy that he has been called back for the ODI series against West Indies which will begin from February 6 at home.

“I feel it is a very encouraging move that they have called up Ravi Bishnoi and brought back Kuldeep Yadav. Kuldeep had made some mistakes, he had stagnated for a while, but he has got a lot of talent and is probably one of India's brightest prospects for the future. It's great that he has come back. I hope he has learnt some valuable lessons for him to do well now,” he said.