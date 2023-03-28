'He's someone Australians love to hate': Hazlewood's enormous 'you have earned his wicket' statement for India star

Earlier this month, India registered their fourth-successive win over Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, beating the side 2-1 in the four-match Test series. The streak began in 2017 when India won with a similar margin at home; since then, the side registered successive series win Down Under against Australia before repeating the feat this year. One of the key members in India's wins across the squads for all four series was batter Cheteshwar Pujara, who frustrated the Aussie bowlers – particularly on their own soil.

Team India stars in action(REUTERS)

In the 2020/21 edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Pujara produced some fine knocks as a weakened India squad defeated Australia 2-1 Down Under; Virat Kohli had left the team after the first Test due to personal reasons, while leading pacer Mohammed Shami was also ruled out after the game in Adelaide. In addition, KL Rahul, Umesh Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja also faced injuries during the series.

Australia's fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, who was part of the side during the series, says that the price Cheteshwar Pujara puts on his wicket makes him one of the most difficult batters to bowl to. Pujara had scored 271 runs in four Tests during the series, and in this year's edition, completed a century of appearances in the longest format.

"It's a bigger thrill for the the bowlers (to dismiss Pujara). I think when you do end up getting his wicket, it means you have earned it," Hazlewood said on RCB podcast, as quoted by PTI.

"It means you've put in a lot of hard work. Whether it is the fifth ball he (Pujara) faces... you've already bowled to him in the previous Test matches, you've earned that respect and you've earned that wicket," added Hazlewood, who was RCB's pace spearhead during IPL 2022, taking 20 wickets.

Hazlewood said that he had had some great tussles with the Indian stalwart, adding that he was a fantastic player.

"He's someone I've had some great tussles over the years, and, in particular, in Australia. He's someone Australians love to hate but he's a fantastic player and I guess that is part of Test cricket. When you do get him out, you've earned it," said Hazlewood, whose participation in IPL 2023 could be in doubt because of the tendon injury.

