'He's someone who can help IND chase 200 in Australia': Nehra on 'impact' player who has booked T20WC spot after SA T20s

The five-match T20I series between India and South Africa has almost reached its end with the two sides set to face each in the series decider on Sunday in Bengaluru. The series kicked off the second half of India's preparation for the 2022 T20 World Cup. The team is yet to play 10 more T20I matches across three series, before the T20 World Cup squad is picked, but India great Ashish Nehra feels that Dinesh Karthik as already confirmed his place in the team.

Making a return to the Indian team, on the back of an impressive IPL 2022 season, for the first time since 2019 ODI World Cup, Karthik has clobbered 92 runs in the series at a strike rate of 158.6 and with a boundary rate of 3.8 balls. 84 off those runs were smashed in the slog overs at a strike rate of 186.7 with a boundary every 3.2 balls. His tally also includes a fifty which he hit the fourth T20I match en route to his 27-ball 55.

Talking to Cricbuzz after the Rajkot tie on Friday, Nehra was all praise for the experienced batter and opined that his ability in the slog overs can help India chase down targets as big as 200 even on pitches in Australia.

“Today he batted at No.6, which I liked, and that fact that he scored a half-century...his innings was longer and he got to bat earlier in the game...so these are the expectation you have from your most experienced player whom you have recalled to the team.

"Yes he does score runs in the last 3-4 overs but experience means that he knows a lot many other things as well. Selectors, team management should all be happy. The knock surely will give him confidence as well and going forward, this entire talk about impact at that batting position...you have Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and then the experience of Karthik. He is the kind of player who can help you chase down even targets of 200 in Australia,” he said.

When asked if he has already booked his place in the T20 World Cup squad, Nehra quickly replied saying, “He has already booked his place in the T20 World Cup squad. He scored 55 at a strike rate of 200.”

Karthik has been retained for the impending two-match series against Ireland as well which will be played later this month.

