'Trade him for Ishan': Jadeja's latest activity on social media sparks huge debate between CSK and MI fans

Ravindra Jadeja was named captain of Chennai Super Kings after MS Dhoni quit the job just two days before the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). But the all-rounder flattened under pressure and eventually gave up the role, eventually igniting rumours of a rift between him and the four-time champions. Also Read | Ravindra Jadeja deletes sensational four-word reply about his CSK future; Chennai fans say 'it's over'

Under Jadeja, the franchise lost six out of its eight matches. His own performances seemed mediocre while leading the T20 side. The Saurashtra all-rounder could manage was just 116 runs at an average of 20 in 10 games and only five wickets at an economy rate of 7.51.

Days after relinquishing captaincy, he was also ruled out of the expanded 10-team competition with a rib injury. The reason behind his exit was cited injury but many believed the fiery all-rounder was dropped from the Chennai eleven.

Jadeja's future with the Dhoni-led side has been a hot topic of debate ever since he ended a mediocre tournament this year. The 33-year-old recent activities on social media have fuelled his exit rumours, with many believing that he would be representing a new team next season. He deleted all CSK-related posts from the 2021 and 2022 seasons on his official Instagram profile. And earlier this week, Jadeja deleted a tweet from his Twitter profile.

The tweet was from February 4, 2022, and was in reply to a post by the franchise. The original post read, “10 years of Super Jaddu.” In response, Jadeja had written, “10 more to go.”

Fans of Mumbai Indians, led by Rohit Sharma, also flooded Twitter by asking for a trade move. Many believe that the seasoned player would be a good fit in the MI XI, and asked the franchise to trade Ishan Kishan for him.

"Even I want the same badly but I don't think it's possible as we have Sanjay, Shokeen already and Jadeja will go for 10Cr+ which MI won't spend. Only possibility - MI trade Ishan for Jadeja," wrote a fan.

"Jadeja for Ishan isn’t a bad choice...mi can then play Brevis, Stubbs and Tim David without compromising on their bowling!" tweeted another user.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Jadeja's latest activity on social media:

Jadeja was reminded of his captaincy episode when he returned to the Indian team with the Edgbaston Test. When asked if Jadeja was more determined to make a return that strong after what had unfolded in CSK, the all-rounder replied saying, "Absolutely not."

"What happened, happened. IPL was not on my mind. Whenever you are playing for India, your entire focus needs to be on the Indian team. It was the same for me, there is no better satisfaction than performing well for India."

