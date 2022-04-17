'His back muscles were very lean. So, I warned him; he got injured in the same game': Akhtar recalls meeting Hardik

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya has been doing well in all departments in his comeback tournament. The flamboyant Baroda all-rounder has had his fair share of struggles in the past two years. A back injury derailed his international career but he looks all set to make a strong return to the Indian set-up. In his fresh Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Titans, Hardik is currently among the top run-scorers of the 10-team competition with 228 runs in five games. He's also chipping in with vital overs.

The Titans have notched up four wins in five games with Hardik earning praise for his leadership skills. The ongoing IPL has perhaps reinvigorated his career and former Pakistan speedster also heaped praise on Hardik's recent performances. Akhtar even backed the 28-year-old all-rounder to lead India in limited-overs cricket going forward.

“Hardik Pandya can be the biggest brand in Indian cricket. He wants to be recognised as one of the key cricketers of India," Akhtar told Sportskeeda.

“By being the captain of the Gujarat Titans he is now showing the Indian team management that he can be a potential choice as India’s T20 skipper as well in the future. I would dearly want him to become India’s T20I skipper in the future,” he added.

Akhtar, who belonged to the rare breed of bowlers who clock 150 kph with absolute ease, recalled meeting Hardik and warning the Indian about his fragile back.

“I had told Jasprit Bumrah in Dubai and even Hardik Pandya. They were lean like birds. They didn’t have back muscles. Even now, I have such good strong back muscles behind my shoulders.

"I touched his (Hardik) back, muscles were there but very lean. So, I warned him that he would get injured. But he said that he has been playing a lot of cricket. He got injured in the same match” Akhtar said.

Hardik was absent from the crucial game against Chennai Super Kings. He pulled out of the game owing to a groin injury as Rashid Khan came out for the toss. Gujarat made two changes with Wriddhiman Saha coming in for Matthew Wade and Alzarri Joseph playing in the place of Hardik.

Hardik has given the IPL newbies a rollicking start and they head into the match after bouncing back from their only loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad with a 37-run win over Rajasthan Royals on Thursday.