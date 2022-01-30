'His batting doesn't seem to get affected by captaincy': Ex-PAK skipper backs Rohit Sharma to succeed as India captain

After missing the South Africa tour due to a hamstring injury, a fit-again Rohit Sharma will be seen leading India in the white-ball series against the West Indies. The 34-year-old Rohit is also the front-runner for the position of Test captain after Virat Kohli's sudden exit from the role.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speculation has been rife over Kohli's successor in the leadership role but Rohit has already proved his captaincy prowess while leading India and Mumbai Indians. The five-time IPL winning captain -- the most successful leader in the tournament -- will now look to help the Indian cricket scale new heights.

ALSO READ | 'Fire is still burning very brightly': 36-year-old India star sets sights on international return, wants 'finisher' role

Former Pakistan skipper Aamer Sohail has also described Rohit as a good pick for the role, saying the India opener's batting approach remains unfazed by the captaincy duties. A tormenter of many bowlers in his heydays, Sohail also wants India's selection to be based on domestic performances instead of IPL stints.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Rohit Sharma is a good choice as a captain. His batting doesn't seem to get affected by captaincy. Of course, his experience as the Mumbai Indians skipper at the IPL (Indian Premier League) would help. IPL helps the new players get prepared and make them comfortable with the camera. But I believe the IPL performances should not be the criterion for selection to the Test team; it should be based only on First-Class cricket," he told Sportstar.

Sohail also talked about the lack of India-Pakistan contests at the biggest stage. The arch-rivals last played a bilateral series in 2012 and have faced each other only in the continental (Asia Cup) and global (ICC) tournaments since then.

"The ICC keeps on emphasising that politics should not be involved as far as cricket is concerned and I agree with that. The contest between India and Pakistan always brings that anticipation all around the world. Cricket fans are deprived of that," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pakistan will take on India once again in their group-stage tie in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Melbourne on October 23. India India had last faced Pakistan in their tournament opener in T20 World Cup 2021 on October 24 in Dubai and Babar Azam's men had scripted a record 10-wicket victory against the Virat Kohli-led unit.