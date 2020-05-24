e-paper
Home / Cricket / His body can bend when he moves: Suresh Raina names India's best fielder

His body can bend when he moves: Suresh Raina names India’s best fielder

Speaking in an interview on SportScreen, Raina named Ajinkya Rahane when he was asked to name the best Indian fielder in the current Indian team.

cricket Updated: May 24, 2020 10:15 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Suresh Raina.
File image of Suresh Raina.(Reuters)
         

India cricketer Suresh Raina has always been regarded as one of the better fielders of any team he has been a part of - be it India, Gujarat Lions or Chennai Super Kings. Raina’s quick ability to run to the ball, grab it and aim it at the stumps, make him a dangerous opponent on the ground for batsmen looking for quick runs. But recently, in an interview, Raina picked his favourite fielder in the Indian cricket team.

Speaking in an interview on SportScreen, Raina named Ajinkya Rahane when he was asked to name the best Indian fielder in the current Indian team.

“Ajinkya Rahane has better catching skills. I always love his positions while fielding. He has a different kind of power. His body can bend when he moves, that is very different from the rest,” he said. 

“He is a very good slip fielder, he judges the batsman’s movement from behind and anticipates, which is very important as the distance is not much between the slip fielder and batsman. He also practices like that so it makes it easier during matches,” he further added.

Middle-order batsmen often talk about getting comfortable at a position, but Raina said that he never questioned his batting position or why he was shuffled in the order with Dhoni.

“No, I never questioned him about it. I remember during the 2015 World Cup he sent me higher up the order to bat and I got 70-80 odd in that game. Later that evening I asked him, how and why did you think of sending me that high up and he said because they had two leg-spinners bowling and he knew that I would play them better. Even now I think about those occasions.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

