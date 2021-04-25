'His teammates don't appear too happy with him being captain': Sehwag explains what Samson is lacking as skipper in IPL

Rajasthan Royals broke their three-match losing streak with a six-wicket-win over Kolkata Knight Riders, but former India batsman Virender Sehwag feels there are still some lingering issues the franchise needs to address as quickly as possible. Sehwag offered his views on the captaincy of Sanju Samson, who is leading Rajasthan Royals for the first time in the IPL 2021, saying it is imperative for the skipper to be more proactive on the field.

Sehwag underlined the importance of displaying a positive body language, which he feels needs some work at the moment. In fact, the former batsman claims the current body language of Samson resembles an entirely different environment in the team.

Also Read | 'He isn't the main man here': KP on why he was 'skeptical' about Maxwell at RCB

"Looking at his body language, his teammates don't appear too happy with him being the captain. But this is a fact that if a player remains in his own and suddenly, he is made the captain, it takes him time to talk to players, mix with them. So that I fell is proving to be difficult for Sanju Samson," Sehwag said about the Rajasthan Royals captain in a video on Cricbuzz.

Sehwag explained how Samson can do the little things that make a difference. Despite their win last evening in Mumbai, the Royals players appeared to be in their own and Sehwag pointed out how it's highly important to bring these players together as a team.

Also Read | 'Form will come and go, class is always permanent': Hussey backs KKR batsman

"When a bowler gets taken for runs, it is important to see how the captain responds. I have noticed this with Rishabh Pant that he goes and keeps his hands on the bowler's shoulders and goes 'It doesn't matter. You'll get hit for 40-50. But bowl according to your field'," added Sehwag.

"This helps the bowler retain his confidence in captain. Irrespective of what the result it, the captain should continue showing confidence of a bowler who is being taken for runs or even a batsman who isn't scoring runs."