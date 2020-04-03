‘Ho gayi shaam jaane do’: Shikhar Dhawan, wife Ayesha recreate a Bollywood classic - Watch

cricket

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 15:07 IST

India opener Shikhar Dhawan and wife Ayesha recreated an age-old Bollywood song at their home, using table tennis rackets and a ping pong ball. With no international or domestic cricket going on due to coronavirus pandemic, former and current cricket stars are keeping themselves busy by engaging with fans on social media.

Dhawan has been one of the most active Indian cricketers on social media recently and he once again put up a post that left fans in splits. In the short video, the two are seen playing their version of table tennis with the song ‘jaane do jaana hai’ from the movie ‘Humjoli’ playing in the background.

In the song, actor Jeetendra and actress Leen Chandavarkar played badminton to the tune of the song. Dhawan and Ayesha tried to pull-off the same, in their own rendition and the post read: “Ho gayi shaam jaane do jaana hai.”

In normal circumstances, Dhawan would currently be playing for Delhi Capitals in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League but the start day of the tournament was pushed to April 15 from March 29 due to coronavirus pandemic.

India is currently on a 21-day lockdown and hosting a tournament in such circumstances would be difficult for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

“IPL will not happen this year. It will now happen next year. We all know how the situation is at the moment in the country and no one will take any risk,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

“One can’t have social distancing in the stadium. It’s better to play IPL next year. Also, no mega auction will take place. We will inform the franchises once we get final confirmation from the Indian government, the same season can continue next season,” he added.