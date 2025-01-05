Explore
Sunday, Jan 5, 2025
New Delhi 13oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi130C
Sunday, Jan 5, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Live Score: Match 24 of Big Bash League, 2024/25 to start at 01:45 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Jan 5, 2025 1:19 PM IST
    Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 24 of Big Bash League, 2024/25. Match will start at 01:45 PM
    Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Live Score, Match 24 of Big Bash League, 2024/25
    Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Live Score, Match 24 of Big Bash League, 2024/25

    Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 24 of Big Bash League, 2024/25. Match will start on 05 Jan 2025 at 01:45 PM
    Venue : Bellerive Oval, Hobart

    Hobart Hurricanes squad -
    Caleb Jewell, Charlie Wakim, Macalister Wright, Mitchell Owen, Shai Hope, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Nikhil Chaudhary, Ben McDermott, Jake Doran, Matthew Wade, Billy Stanlake, Iain Carlisle, Marcus Bean, Nathan Ellis, Patrick Dooley, Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith, Waqar Salamkheil
    Adelaide Strikers squad -
    Alex Ross, Chris Lynn, D'Arcy Short, Jake Weatherald, Thomas Kelly, Harry Manenti, James Bazley, Jamie Overton, Liam Scott, Matthew Short, Harry Nielsen, Ollie Pope, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Boyce, Henry Thornton, Jordan Buckingham, Liam Haskett, Lloyd Pope    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 5, 2025 1:19 PM IST

    Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Live Scores: Hobart Hurricanes Playing XI

    Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Live Score: Hobart Hurricanes (Playing XI) - Matthew Wade (WK), Mitchell Owen, Shai Hope, Ben McDermott (C), Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake, Waqar Salamkheil.

    Jan 5, 2025 1:19 PM IST

    Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Live Scores: Adelaide Strikers Playing XI

    Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Live Score: Adelaide Strikers (Playing XI) - Chris Lynn, D'Arcy Short, James Bazley, Jake Weatherald, Ollie Pope (WK), Alex Ross (C), Jamie Overton, Henry Thornton, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Boyce, Lloyd Pope.

    Jan 5, 2025 12:44 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 24 of Big Bash League, 2024/25

    Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Match Details
    Match 24 of Big Bash League, 2024/25 between Hobart Hurricanes and Adelaide Strikers to be held at Bellerive Oval, Hobart at 01:45 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Live Score: Match 24 of Big Bash League, 2024/25 to start at 01:45 PM
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes