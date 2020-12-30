e-paper
Monday, Dec 30, 2019
Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Big Bash League live score and updates

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Big Bash League live score and updates

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars: Follow live score and updates from the Big Bash League encounter between Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars.

cricket Updated: Dec 30, 2019 13:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Big Bash League live score and updates
Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Big Bash League live score and updates (Twitter)
         

Live Updates: Melbourne Stars won the toss and have opted to field against Hobart Hurricanes.

 

Melbourne Stars (Playing XI): Nic Maddinson, Marcus Stoinis, Nick Larkin, Peter Handscomb(w), Glenn Maxwell(c), Ben Dunk, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Daniel Worrall, Dale Steyn, Sandeep Lamichhane

Hobart Hurricanes (Playing XI): D Arcy Short, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott(w/c), David Miller, George Bailey, Simon Milenko, James Faulkner, Nathan Ellis, Clive Rose, Qais Ahmad, Riley Meredith

