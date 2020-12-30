Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Big Bash League live score and updates

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 13:25 IST

Live Updates: Melbourne Stars won the toss and have opted to field against Hobart Hurricanes.

Melbourne Stars (Playing XI): Nic Maddinson, Marcus Stoinis, Nick Larkin, Peter Handscomb(w), Glenn Maxwell(c), Ben Dunk, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Daniel Worrall, Dale Steyn, Sandeep Lamichhane

Hobart Hurricanes (Playing XI): D Arcy Short, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott(w/c), David Miller, George Bailey, Simon Milenko, James Faulkner, Nathan Ellis, Clive Rose, Qais Ahmad, Riley Meredith