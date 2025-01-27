Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: Sydney Thunder score after 3 overs is 32/0
- 33 Mins agoSydney Thunder at 32/0 after 3 overs
- 33 Mins agoJason Sangha smashed a Six on Riley Meredith bowling . Sydney Thunder at 26/0 after 2.3 overs
- 37 Mins agoSydney Thunder at 16/0 after 2 overs
- 37 Mins agoJason Sangha smashed a Four on Cameron Gannon bowling . Sydney Thunder at 15/0 after 1.5 overs
- 39 Mins agoDavid Warner smashed a Four on Cameron Gannon bowling . Sydney Thunder at 6/0 after 1.2 overs
- 42 Mins agoSydney Thunder at 2/0 after 1 overs
- 25 Mins agoSydney Thunder Playing XI
- 25 Mins agoHobart Hurricanes Playing XI
- 29 Mins agoToss Update
- 46 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of Final of Big Bash League, 2024/25
Match will start on 27 Jan 2025 at 01:45 PM
Venue : Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Hobart Hurricanes squad -
Caleb Jewell, Charlie Wakim, Chris Jordan, Mitchell Owen, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Ben McDermott, Jake Doran, Matthew Wade, Cameron Gannon, Nathan Ellis, Patrick Dooley, Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith
Sydney Thunder squad -
David Warner, Hugh Weibgen, Jason Sangha, Oliver Davies, Chris Green, Dan Christian, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings, George Garton, Mohammad Hasnain, Nathan McAndrew, Tanveer Sangha, Tom Andrews, Wes Agar
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: Sydney Thunder at 32/0 after 3 overs
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score:
Sydney Thunder
David Warner 7 (7)
Jason Sangha 25 (11)
Hobart Hurricanes
Riley Meredith 0/18 (2)
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: Jason Sangha smashed a Six on Riley Meredith bowling . Sydney Thunder at 26/0 after 2.3 overs
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: SIX! A shot of authority! Not a bad ball at all from Meredith, quick and dug in short on the bodyline, Jason reads the length early, creates a stable base and pulls it over and behind deep mid-wicket for a six.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: Sydney Thunder at 16/0 after 2 overs
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score:
Sydney Thunder
Jason Sangha 10 (6)
David Warner 6 (6)
Hobart Hurricanes
Cameron Gannon 0/14 (1)
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: Jason Sangha smashed a Four on Cameron Gannon bowling . Sydney Thunder at 15/0 after 1.5 overs
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: FOUR! A touch of class! Under pressure now, is Gannon!
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: David Warner smashed a Four on Cameron Gannon bowling . Sydney Thunder at 6/0 after 1.2 overs
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: FOUR! The first boundary of the finale comes off Warner's willow! Didn't quite get it from the middle of the bat but the ball races away!
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: Sydney Thunder at 2/0 after 1 overs
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score:
Sydney Thunder
Jason Sangha 1 (3)
David Warner 1 (3)
Hobart Hurricanes
Riley Meredith 0/2 (1)
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Scores: Sydney Thunder Playing XI
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: Sydney Thunder (Playing XI) - David Warner (C), Jason Sangha, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings (WK), Oliver Davies, Chris Green, George Garton, Nathan McAndrew, Tom Andrews, Wes Agar, Tanveer Sangha.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Scores: Hobart Hurricanes Playing XI
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: Hobart Hurricanes (Playing XI) - Mitchell Owen, Caleb Jewell, Matthew Wade (WK), Ben McDermott, Tim David, Nikhil Chaudhary, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis (C), Cameron Gannon, Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: Toss Update
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: Hobart Hurricanes won the toss and elected to field
Welcome to the live coverage of Final of Big Bash League, 2024/25
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Match Details
Final of Big Bash League, 2024/25 between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder to be held at Bellerive Oval, Hobart at 01:45 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.