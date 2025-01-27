Explore
Monday, Jan 27, 2025
New Delhi 21oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi210C
Monday, Jan 27, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: Sydney Thunder score after 3 overs is 32/0

    By hindustantimes.com
    Jan 27, 2025 1:59 PM IST
    Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: Sydney Thunder at 32/0 after 3 overs, David Warner at 7 runs and Jason Sangha at 25 runs
    Key Events
    Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score, Final of Big Bash League, 2024/25
    Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score, Final of Big Bash League, 2024/25

    Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Final of Big Bash League, 2024/25. Match will start on 27 Jan 2025 at 01:45 PM
    Venue : Bellerive Oval, Hobart

    Hobart Hurricanes squad -
    Caleb Jewell, Charlie Wakim, Chris Jordan, Mitchell Owen, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Ben McDermott, Jake Doran, Matthew Wade, Cameron Gannon, Nathan Ellis, Patrick Dooley, Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith
    Sydney Thunder squad -
    David Warner, Hugh Weibgen, Jason Sangha, Oliver Davies, Chris Green, Dan Christian, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings, George Garton, Mohammad Hasnain, Nathan McAndrew, Tanveer Sangha, Tom Andrews, Wes Agar    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 27, 2025 1:59 PM IST

    Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: Sydney Thunder at 32/0 after 3 overs

    Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score:
    Sydney Thunder
    David Warner 7 (7)
    Jason Sangha 25 (11)
    Hobart Hurricanes
    Riley Meredith 0/18 (2)

    Jan 27, 2025 1:59 PM IST

    Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: Jason Sangha smashed a Six on Riley Meredith bowling . Sydney Thunder at 26/0 after 2.3 overs

    Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: SIX! A shot of authority! Not a bad ball at all from Meredith, quick and dug in short on the bodyline, Jason reads the length early, creates a stable base and pulls it over and behind deep mid-wicket for a six.

    Jan 27, 2025 1:55 PM IST

    Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: Sydney Thunder at 16/0 after 2 overs

    Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score:
    Sydney Thunder
    Jason Sangha 10 (6)
    David Warner 6 (6)
    Hobart Hurricanes
    Cameron Gannon 0/14 (1)

    Jan 27, 2025 1:55 PM IST

    Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: Jason Sangha smashed a Four on Cameron Gannon bowling . Sydney Thunder at 15/0 after 1.5 overs

    Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: FOUR! A touch of class! Under pressure now, is Gannon!

    Jan 27, 2025 1:53 PM IST

    Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: David Warner smashed a Four on Cameron Gannon bowling . Sydney Thunder at 6/0 after 1.2 overs

    Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: FOUR! The first boundary of the finale comes off Warner's willow! Didn't quite get it from the middle of the bat but the ball races away!

    Jan 27, 2025 1:50 PM IST

    Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: Sydney Thunder at 2/0 after 1 overs

    Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score:
    Sydney Thunder
    Jason Sangha 1 (3)
    David Warner 1 (3)
    Hobart Hurricanes
    Riley Meredith 0/2 (1)

    Jan 27, 2025 1:07 PM IST

    Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Scores: Sydney Thunder Playing XI

    Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: Sydney Thunder (Playing XI) - David Warner (C), Jason Sangha, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings (WK), Oliver Davies, Chris Green, George Garton, Nathan McAndrew, Tom Andrews, Wes Agar, Tanveer Sangha.

    BBL 2025 Points Table

    See all
    1
    India
    HUR
    15Points
    10Played
    7Won
    -0.120NRR
    Recent form
    LWWWA
    2
    India
    SIX
    14Points
    10Played
    6Won
    +0.156NRR
    Recent form
    AWWLA
    3
    India
    THU
    12Points
    10Played
    5Won
    +0.340NRR
    Recent form
    AWLAL
    4
    India
    STA
    10Points
    10Played
    5Won
    +0.135NRR
    Recent form
    WWWWW
    5
    India
    SCO
    8Points
    10Played
    4Won
    +0.219NRR
    Recent form
    WLLLL
    6
    India
    REN
    8Points
    10Played
    4Won
    +0.139NRR
    Recent form
    WLLWL
    7
    India
    HEA
    7Points
    10Played
    3Won
    -0.831NRR
    Recent form
    LLLWA
    8
    India
    STR
    6Points
    10Played
    3Won
    -0.122NRR
    Recent form
    LLWLW
    Jan 27, 2025 1:07 PM IST

    Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Scores: Hobart Hurricanes Playing XI

    Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: Hobart Hurricanes (Playing XI) - Mitchell Owen, Caleb Jewell, Matthew Wade (WK), Ben McDermott, Tim David, Nikhil Chaudhary, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis (C), Cameron Gannon, Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith.

    BBL 2025 Most Runs and Most Wickets

    orange-capMost Runs

    See all
    David Warner
    David WarnerTHU
    357 Runs
    M11
    HS88*
    SR140.55

    purple-capMost Wickets

    See all
    Jason Behrendorff
    Jason BehrendorffSCO
    17 Wickets
    Inn10
    Avg17.41
    SR13.82
    Jan 27, 2025 1:03 PM IST

    Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: Toss Update

    Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: Hobart Hurricanes won the toss and elected to field

    Jan 27, 2025 12:46 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Final of Big Bash League, 2024/25

    Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Match Details
    Final of Big Bash League, 2024/25 between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder to be held at Bellerive Oval, Hobart at 01:45 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: Sydney Thunder score after 3 overs is 32/0
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes