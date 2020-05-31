e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 31, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘Holder, Gayle and Russell told me India didn’t want to see Pakistan qualify for semi-finals: Mushtaq Ahmed

‘Holder, Gayle and Russell told me India didn’t want to see Pakistan qualify for semi-finals: Mushtaq Ahmed

“I was working with the West Indies squad at last year’s World Cup. After India’s loss to England, Jason Holder, Chris Gayle and Andre Russell said to me, Mushy, India didn’t want to see Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals,” Mushtaq Ahmed told a Pakistani news channel

cricket Updated: May 31, 2020 10:18 IST
Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Aritra Mukherjee
Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Aritra Mukherjee
New Delhi
Mushtaq Ahmed of Pakistan
Mushtaq Ahmed of Pakistan(Getty Images)
         

All-rounder Ben Stokes talking about Indias run-chase against England in the 2019 World Cup in his book has taken a new turn now with former Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed saying that West Indies players had told him after watching the game that India lost the game to stop Pakistan from entering the knockout stages.

“I was working with the West Indies squad at last year’s World Cup. After India’s loss to England, Jason Holder, Chris Gayle and Andre Russell said to me, Mushy, India didn’t want to see Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals,” Mushtaq Ahmed told Pakistani news channel ARY Sports.

Stokes has denied the claims that in his latest book “Ben Stokes on Fire”, he suggested that India deliberately lost to England at the 2019 World Cup in the round-robin stage.

Also Read | Yuvraj called at night & said ‘I’m unwell, be ready’: Raina on Test debut

Former Pakistan bowler Sikander Bakht recently claimed on Twitter that Stokes, in his book, has said that India lost intentionally to England to remove Pakistan from the World Cup. “Ben Stokes writes in his book that India lost to England deliberately to remove Pakistan from world Cup 19 and we predicted it,” Bakht tweeted.

In response to Bakht’s tweet, a Twitter user asked where has Stokes made such comments. In response to the user’s question, the star England all-rounder himself responded: “You won’t find it cause I have never said it... it’s called “twisting of words” or “click bait”.”

IANS has also reviewed the book and there was no such mention. In his book, Stokes does talk about the approach of the Indians in that chase and how it was surprising to see them looking to keep wickets in the kitty and take the game to the backend.

Stokes, in fact, also speaks about how this might no longer be the smart way of approaching the game as the required run-rate starts piling up and it starts impacting those that come in at the fall of a wicket.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Unlock 1: Most states to release guidelines on Sunday, Maharashtra not keen to lift curbs
Unlock 1: Most states to release guidelines on Sunday, Maharashtra not keen to lift curbs
LIVE: Russia plans Covid-19 vaccine trials by mid-June
LIVE: Russia plans Covid-19 vaccine trials by mid-June
PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11am today, focus likely on Unlock 1
PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11am today, focus likely on Unlock 1
‘A beautiful ship’: SpaceX launch brings respite to Trump amid difficult week
‘A beautiful ship’: SpaceX launch brings respite to Trump amid difficult week
Over 8,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours for first time; India’s tally at 182,143
Over 8,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours for first time; India’s tally at 182,143
Rain, thunderstorm bring relief to Delhi, heatwave unlikely for a week: IMD
Rain, thunderstorm bring relief to Delhi, heatwave unlikely for a week: IMD
Yuvraj called at night & said ‘I’m unwell, be ready’: Raina on Test debut
Yuvraj called at night & said ‘I’m unwell, be ready’: Raina on Test debut
Covid update: Centre announces Unlock 1; cases at MEA; Chinese vaccine update
Covid update: Centre announces Unlock 1; cases at MEA; Chinese vaccine update
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In