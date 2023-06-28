Home disadvantage? India to travel 8400 km during World Cup 2023, play in most cities among all 10 teams

The World Cup 2023 schedule was released Tuesday, and as much as fans were excited to follow the Indian cricketers in action when the tournament kicks off on October 5, the team management would be pressed to make sure the players are jet-lagged.

India's Hardik Pandya, left, listens to captain Rohit Sharma(AP)

Out of all the teams present at the tournament, there will only be one playing at 9 of the 10 venues selected for the tournament — the hosts themselves, touring the country and playing in front of a variety of audiences, in as many cities as they can. Other teams will have at least one city where they will play multiple fixtures, although no team is playing more than twice in any single city.

India's attempt to play at every single stadium brings with it, however, a lot of travelling back and forth between cities with very little turnaround due to the structure of the tournament. A PTI report revealed that India will travel 8400 km in their league stage alone, over a period of just 34 days.

The only city they will not be travelling to is Hyderabad, where the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is only hosting three matches. However, the Indian team will also play warm-up matches in Guwahati and Trivandrum, which will add even more travelling into the equation for the Men in Blue.

One of India's longest flights will be after their tournament opener from Chennai, where they host Australia at Chepauk, to Delhi, where they prepare to play Afghanistan at the Feroz Shah Kotla after a 1761-km flight. However, the longest flight of the entire tournament will be from Pune to Dharamsala, a 1936-km flight with only a 3-day gap between the two matches against Bangladesh and New Zealand.

The final leg of the tournament will be extremely gruelling: after a long league stage, India's last three matches will see them cover over 3100 km as they fly coast-to-coast from Mumbai to Kolkata, and back down south to Bengaluru to wrap up their tour of the venues at the World Cup. The risk this holds is that other contending teams will get to spend full weeks in some cities without needing to travel, which will be easier on the body for their players and also acclimatize them better to the conditions of those stadiums over 2 matches worth of play.

Pakistan play 2 games each in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, with their match against India at Motera being the only time they don’t play two matches at one location. They will spend their first week in Hyderabad, and another week in Chennai, but will still have to travel over 6800 km.

Australia will play at 8 venues themselves, but starting with a week in Lucknow will allow them to get off to a good and solid start without putting their bodies through undue stress early in the tournament. England, however, will be forced into travelling quite a bit, with no two matches back-to-back in one city. They will play two games in Ahmedabad, but will still need to travel 8100 km across the league stage.

