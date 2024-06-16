Chennai [India], : Exhibiting the true racing DNA of Honda, the young riders of the Honda Racing India Team showcased a thrilling performance and made a strong start in Race 1 of Round 1 of the 2024 IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R at the Madras International Circuit in Chennai. Honda India Talent Cup: Young guns of Honda Racing India shine in inaugural round

The squad of 14 millennial riders displayed utmost confidence and raced fearlessly on their Moto3 machine, making a strong mark in the opening race of this season. In Saturday's Race 1 saw Rakshith S. Dave leading the charts in the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF20R Open class.

Starting with a bit of struggle at the beginning of the race, Rakshith emerged as a strong contender and led the charge in lap 2 by swiftly manoeuvring into the first position. Holding his position calmly and riding smoothly throughout the race, he crossed the chequered line at first position with a total time of 11:12.157 as well as clocking the best lap time of 1:50.285.

Following Rakshith were Mohsin P and A.S. James. In the intense battle for the second spot, both riders competed neck and neck. With his international experience, Mohsin P competed strongly and accelerated quicker, finishing in the second position with a total time of 11:16.226. A.S. James crossed the chequered line in third place with a total time of 11:16.669, missing the second position by only 0.443 seconds.

The IDEMITSU Honda Indian Talent Cup NSF250R serves as a stepping-stone for young riders aspiring to reach higher levels of racing. The championship features Honda NSF250R motorcycles, purpose-built for Moto3 racing, providing a competitive platform. With its lightweight chassis, powerful engine, and aerodynamic bodywork, the NSF250R offers optimal performance on the track. The primary objective of the championship is to identify and nurture talented riders, providing them with professional training. By offering a well-defined pathway, the IDEMITSU Honda Indian Talent Cup NSF250R paves the way for Indian riders to enter the realm of professional motorcycle racing.

The 2024 season will have five rounds beginning with the season opener at the Madras International Circuit from 14-16 June 2024. Subsequent races from the 2nd to the 5th round will continue at the same venue, scheduled for July, August, September and October in Chennai.

